Josh Gordon set to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs

Mere days after being reinstated from suspension by the NFL, veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon has himself a new home.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that the former NFL leading receiver has opted to sign with the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/nqpJXn3oni — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

The 30-year-old Josh Gordon has a long history of substance abuse, which has led to multiple suspensions since he entered the NFL as a supplemental pick of the Cleveland Browns back in 2012.

Gordon last suited up in the league as a member of the Seattle Seahawks back in 2019. All said, he’s played a total of 28 games since the end of the 2014 campaign.

The former Baylor star jumped on to the scene as a sophomore in 2013, leading the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards for the Browns. He’ll now team up with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce for a Chiefs team that’s a surprising 1-2 on the season.