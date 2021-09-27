Josh Gordon set to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs

Mere days after being reinstated from suspension by the NFL, veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon has himself a new home.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that the former NFL leading receiver has opted to sign with the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The 30-year-old Josh Gordon has a long history of substance abuse, which has led to multiple suspensions since he entered the NFL as a supplemental pick of the Cleveland Browns back in 2012.
Gordon last suited up in the league as a member of the Seattle Seahawks back in 2019. All said, he’s played a total of 28 games since the end of the 2014 campaign.
The former Baylor star jumped on to the scene as a sophomore in 2013, leading the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards for the Browns. He’ll now team up with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce for a Chiefs team that’s a surprising 1-2 on the season.