Published September 27, 2021

Josh Gordon set to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs

Mere days after being reinstated from suspension by the NFL, veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon has himself a new home.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that the former NFL leading receiver has opted to sign with the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The 30-year-old Josh Gordon has a long history of substance abuse, which has led to multiple suspensions since he entered the NFL as a supplemental pick of the Cleveland Browns back in 2012.

Gordon last suited up in the league as a member of the Seattle Seahawks back in 2019. All said, he’s played a total of 28 games since the end of the 2014 campaign.

The former Baylor star jumped on to the scene as a sophomore in 2013, leading the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards for the Browns. He’ll now team up with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce for a Chiefs team that’s a surprising 1-2 on the season.

