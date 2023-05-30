Jordan Addison held out of Minnesota Vikings practice due to unknown injury

After releasing Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen as part of the team’s salary cap crunch this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings think they found their replacement with Jordan Addison. The 23rd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has yet to play a snap at the pro level, but after becoming the team’s top choice, Addison is expected to quickly grow into a starting role.

Unless, of course, injuries get in the way.

According to Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated, Addison wasn’t participating in Tuesday’s offseason team activities (OTAs) due to an unknown injury. Yet, when head coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about the first-round receiver’s injury, he didn’t sound overly concerned about his status.

“We’re being overly cautious with him right now, something that popped up towards the end of rookie minicamp. Nothing serious at all. Kind of a day to day thing that we’re working through.” Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on Jordan Addison’s absence during OTAs

While the 21-year-old has plenty of time to get back on track, even the reps Addison is missing out on right now are valuable. Especially considering he’s not guaranteed to enter the starting lineup.

As a former fifth-round pick, K.J. Osborn may not have the same draft pedigree as the incoming star out of USC, but the 25-year-old has posted back-to-back 650-yard seasons to go with five or more touchdowns. He’s certainly competent, even if he doesn’t scream Pro Bowl talent like Addison could one day become.

It sounds like Addison’s injury is minor, and chances are we’ll forget all about this ideally relatively short absence once he makes his NFL debut later this season. For a Vikings team counting on maintaining a high-scoring offense, having Addison on hand as another weapon will only help Kirk Cousins and Co. operate.

Related: Minnesota Vikings may make Justin Jefferson highest-paid non-QB in NFL history