Minnesota Vikings may make Justin Jefferson highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

While there are several top contenders, it’s not a stretch to call Justin Jefferson the best wide receiver in the NFL. Many other top wideouts have an elite quarterback delivering the ball. While Kirk Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowl QB, he’s not quite on the All-Pro level that Jefferson is.

Despite not being paired with one of the very best QBs in football, Jefferson has still managed to rack up 4,825 receiving yards in his first three seasons, a new NFL record. Without Jefferson, the Vikings’ offense would likely sink like a stone. So it makes sense that the organization is looking to extend him this offseason, the first time he’s eligible for a contract extension since entering the league.

Jefferson is still on his rookie contract, but there’s no drama between the superstar athlete and the organization. The plan all along has been to get Jefferson under contract for the foreseeable future, and even though he may not be worried about money, the Vikings are expected to offer him a record-breaking contract.

Already noting they plan to prioritize a Jefferson extension this offseason (the Vikings typically reach extension agreements prior to the start of the regular season), now ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler notes the 23-year-old wideout could become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

“Because wide receiver—that market has gone up to $30 million with Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, all of those guys. Jefferson is considered by many around the league as the very best receiver in the NFL. So, are we talking, you know, Aaron Donald money, $31 million per year? We’ll see.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Justin Jefferson’s contract

Aaron Donald is currently the highest-paid non-QB in the league, earning an average salary of $31.67 million per season. Miami’s Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, at an average salary of $28.25 million per season.

According to Fowler, Jefferson’s contract is expected to surpass both Donald and Hill, but it’s hard to argue he’s worth anything less. The three-year pro is still under contract through the 2024 season so the Vikings have plenty of time to reach a new agreement with their best player.

Related: Jordan Addison believes he and Justin Jefferson form NFL’s best WR duo