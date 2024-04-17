Jontay Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star, receives lifetime ban from NBA

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Back on March 25, the NBA announced they were investigating “irregularities on prop betting” involving Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter. He didn’t play another game for the rest of the season.

Now, just as the NBA Playoffs are nearing tip-off, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has announced that Porter has received a lifetime ban from the NBA for gambling.

The league discovered that Porter disclosed previously confidential information to a known NBA bettor about his own health status for the Raptors’ March 20 matchup. Plus, there was another bettor that Porter closely associated with who placed an $80,000 wager with an online sports book on specific prop bets, suggesting Porter would underperform on March 20.

Porter wound up playing just three minutes in the game before leaving with an ‘illness.’

Per league statement: The league’s investigation found that prior to the Raptors’ March 20 game, Porter disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor. Another individual with whom Porter associated and knew to be an… https://t.co/6oKyi0Fhty — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2024

Shams Charania adds that the NBA’s investigation determined Porter was involved with 13 bets, with a total payout of $76,059 and net winnings of $21,965. Three of these bets included multi-game parlays, including predicting the Raptors would lose on one occasion.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/h2TIkaE7xs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 17, 2024

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on banning Jontay Porter from the NBA: pic.twitter.com/Zs3Y8DXcmL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2024

The younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., Jontay entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He quickly joined the Memphis Grizzlies on a multi-year contract, but was waived after making just 11 appearances as a rookie.

Porter didn’t get another shot in the NBA until this past season, where he played 26 games, including making five starts for the Toronto Raptors. He ends his career with 37 total games played. Porter is believed to have made just over $2.4 million in his NBA career.

