Indianapolis Colts ‘uncertain’ if Jonathan Taylor will play again in 2022 after latest injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor exited Saturday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings with an injury. In a 2022 season already filled with big losses, Indianapolis might have suffered another following the 39-36 defeat.

Taylor, the NFL’s rushing leader in 2021, went to the sideline after the third play of Saturday’s game. After being examined by the medical staff for several minutes, he went to the locker room and the Colts ruled him out before halftime.

Jonathan Taylor stats (20220: 861 rushing yards, 4.5 ypc, four touchdowns

In Taylor’s absence, Indianapolis relied on Zack Moss and Deon Jackson to carry the backfield. Moss, acquired before the NFL trade deadline, rushed for 81 yards on 24 carries. Jackson, serving as the change-of-pace back, turned 14 touches into 56 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Taylor suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s loss. While it’s not considered a major ankle sprain, he will undergo further testing and the Colts are uncertain when or if Taylor will play again this season.

It would be a crushing end to a disappointing 2022 campaign for Taylor. After earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021, many expected Taylor to be the driving force that carried Indianapolis to an AFC South title. Instead, the Colts are near the bottom of the NFL standings and Taylor has been one of the most disappointing NFL players this season.

Injuries have been one of the primary reasons for Taylor’s underwhelming stat lines this season. He suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in Week 4, which forced him to miss the next two games. After returning for a two-game stint, recurring issues with the ankle sidelined him on Nov. 6.

More than a month later, Taylor is dealing with another ankle sprain. While the team is confident this isn’t a long-term issue, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they are considering shutting Taylor down for the remainder of the season.

The Colts are 4-9-1 following Saturday’s loss with upcoming games against the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants. Already projected to lose to both playoff contenders, Indianapolis would gain nothing by rushing Taylor back. Considering the Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans will likely be meaningless for both teams, it further eliminates any incentive for Taylor’s return.

While the organization will likely provide a clearer timetable regarding Taylor’s injury and a timeline for return on Monday, fans and fantasy managers should prepare for Taylor to miss the final three games.

