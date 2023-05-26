NFL insider guarantees record-breaking contract for Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the NFL Top 100 players in 2023 and will soon become one of the highest-paid football players ever. However, there remains uncertainty regarding how large of a contract he’ll sign.

The Bengals want to sign Burrow to an extension as soon as possible. Once a deal is reached, Cincinnati can have a clear idea for its long-term cap space and focus on negotiations with wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Germaine Pratt.

Joe Burrow contract: $11.5 million cap hit (2023), $29.5 million salary in 2024

Burrow has made it clear that he wants any deal he signs to also help the Bengals extend Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. However, he will still become one of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks and his contract could reset the market for his peers.

Appearing on SportsCenter, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Bengals already made their initial push to sign Burrow to an extension. While a deal isn’t imminent and a lot of back-and-forth remains, Fowler said there is “no doubt” Burrow will be the highest-paid NFL player once the deal is finished.

The bar for quarterback salaries has climbed significantly this offseason. Jalen Hurts ($255 million) and Lamar Jackson ($260 million) signed extensions worth more than $50 million per season with more than $100 million fully guaranteed.

Even if Burrow shares the same perspective as Patrick Mahomes regarding salaries, there’s also an obligation to family, agents and peers. Becoming the highest-paid quarterback in the league helps other signal-callers have leverage at the negotiating table and it helps salaries for other premium positions rise.

Burrow can still sign a team-friendly deal and earn the highest average annual salary in the NFL. As the Kansas City Chiefs did with Mahomes, he can sign a contract for six-plus seasons and have a $53-plus million annual salary with low cap hits in the early years.

While the negotiations might be more complicated because Mike Brown is one of the poorest NFL owners, the Bengals can’t afford to let the most important player in franchise history leave.