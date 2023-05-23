Cincinnati Bengals reportedly prioritizing Joe Burrow’s extension to set up two other major contracts

Credit: USA Today Network

The Cincinnati Bengals and representatives for superstar quarterback Joe Burrow are reportedly in the early stages of hammering out a historic long-term extension and the deal is actually part of a bigger offseason strategy for the team.

In 2022, the Cincinnati Bengals came up just short of reaching the Super Bowl for a second straight season. While their defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year was a disappointing setback, their overall success was another example of a team that has become one of the elites in the NFL.

Two years ago they reached the Super Bowl for just the second time in franchise history, and their success during this run is in no small part to now having one of the best QBs in the game today in Joe Burrow.

The first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been everything the team could hope for and more. But that also means he is closing in on the end of his rookie contract and a massive payday is on the horizon.

Well, the Cincinnati Bengals are not waiting until the end of his original deal and are reportedly already in negotiations with Burrow and his reps to lock up the superstar signal-caller for the rest of the decade.

Cincinnati Bengals hope to lock up Joe Burrow and two other stars soon

However, as ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on Tuesday, signing Joe Burrow is just step one in trying to lock up several other “core” members of the Cincinnati Bengals’ winning recipe.

“They’ve started that negotiation process with Burrow and his agents. Now with a deal this complex, there will be a lot of back and forth. But the ball is at least rolling. And I’m told the Bengals’ plan is clear. They want to get Joe Burrow done so that they can focus on the core. “Tee Higgins is a wide receiver they consider elite, [and] that they would like to sign to an extension. Linebacker Logan Wilson, as well. So a very busy and pricey summer for the Cincinnati Bengals, but Burrow no doubt will be the highest-paid player in the NFL once this deal does get done.” – Jeremy Fowler

Tee Higgins has been outstanding over the last two seasons alongside Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase. This is the final season of his rookie contract. Logan Wilson has been the heart of the Bengals’ defense the last two years posting two 100-plus tackle seasons. He is also in the final year of his deal.