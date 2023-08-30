The New York Yankees have plummeted in the MLB standings this summer, falling out of the postseason picture. With the Yankees’ playoff aspirations over and new roster spots opening up, it appears top prospect Jasson Dominguez could have a shot at making his MLB debut in September.

Dominguez, age, 20, was the No. 1 international prospect in the 2019-’20 international class. Coming out of the Dominican Republic, the 5-foot-9 switch-hitter was viewed as one of the most tantalizing prospects in baseball. Only a teenager, some MLB scouts compared him to Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout.

Jasson Dominguez stats (2023): .266/.377/.425, .801 OPS, 15 home runs, 39 stolen bases

Signed to a franchise record $5.1 million signing bonus in July 2019, Dominguez struggled early in his professional career. As an 18-year-old, he combined for a .731 OPS and .252 batting average across 206 at-bats in Rookie ball and Low-A. However, he’s steadily risen and become one of the best prospects in MLB.

New York promoted Dominguez to its Triple-A affiliate in late August, providing him with an opportunity to prove himself against a higher level of competition. Since making the jump, the team’s No. 1 prospect has been on a tear at the plate.

In his first eight games at Triple-A, Dominguez has collected 12 hits in 27 at-bats. While he hasn’t hit his first home run at the level, Dominguez has stolen two bases and posted a .444/.531/.593 line with a 1.124 OPS and 187 wRC+. Evidently, it’s enough to warrant a possible call-up to New York.

Jasson Dominguez career stats: .266/.372/.431, .803 OPS, 36 home runs, 85 stolen bases

According to Brendan Key of The Athletic, the Yankees are having “internal discussions” about calling up Dominguez and fellow top prospect Austin Wells. The conversations are ongoing, but the dialogue involves owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Dominguez is rated by MLB.com as the 78th-best prospect in baseball, while he cracked FanGraphs’ top-50 prospects entering the season.

Wells, who ranks outside MLB.com’s top-100 prospects, was promoted to Triple-A earlier this season. Across 141 plate appearances, he’s posted a .262/.355/.467 line with a 104 wRC+ and a 10.6 percent walk rate. In August, Wells has a .889 OPS and lowered his strikeout rate to 18.9 percent.

Out of the playoff mix in the American League, it wouldn’t be a surprise if New York decides to promote both top prospects. Based on Steinbrenner’s involvement, it’s even likelier that both top prospects debut at Yankee Stadium in September.