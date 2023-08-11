James Harden trade talks between Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers expected to ramp up in weeks

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden surfaced in NBA trade rumors after requesting to be moved to the Los Angeles Clippers. After a few months of radio silence, it appears trade talks could reportedly soon heat up between the two sides.

Philadelphia wants to keep Harden for the upcoming 2023-’24 NBA season. The All-Star guard had an influence on the decision to fire Doc Rivers, Furthermore, the 76ers made a genuine effort to either sign Harden to a contract extension or convince him to stay on his current deal.

James Harden stats (2022-’23): 21 PPG, 10.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 44.1% FG, .188 WS/48

Instead, for the third time in recent years, the All-Star guard demanded a trade. After forcing his way from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 then engineering a trade to the 76ers 13 months later, it appears Harden could do the same again.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers and 76ers are expected to engage in trade talks involving Harden beginning in September.

Philadelphia is willing to honor Harden’s trade request, but the asking price from president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has prevented a deal from coming to fruition. Los Angeles has received full support from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to go after Harden, but the two teams never came close to an agreement during their preliminary talks.

James Harden contract: $35.6 million salary (2023-’24), 2024 NBA free agent

Ultimately, a Harden trade between the 76ers and the Clippers might require a third team. Los Angeles doesn’t have movable win-now pieces it can trade that Philadelphia wants. A third team could trade an impact starter to the 76ers, with the Clippers sending future draft picks and young talent to the third team.

Much like with Damian Lillard, trade talks are typically put on hold in the final weeks of July and throughout August so NBA executives can use the time as a vacation. With training camps a few weeks away, though, trade rumors will start ramping up.