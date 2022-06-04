Jalen Brunson’s contract could exceed $85 million in free agency

One of the most popular players expected to hit free agency this summer is Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson. But not if the Mavs can work to re-sign their 2018 draft pick first.

The Mavericks are still believed to be all-in on retaining Brunson, as team owner Mark Cuban noted, they can pay him more than any other team due to owning his Bird rights. But how high does that price point stretch? Is there a dollar amount that would be too rich for Cuban’s blood?

Jalen Brunson’s next contract could exceed $21 million per year

Previous reports suggested the contract Brunson may eventually sign could reach the $20 to $25 million range and a recent report by Marc Stein backs up that amount.

In fact, Stein specifically suggests Brunson’s next contract could match or surpass the four-year, $85 million deal that Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet signed in 2020.

Jalen Brunson stats: 16.3 PPG, 4.8 APG, 3.9 RPG, 37.3 3P% in 31.9 MPG

While VanVleet made his first All-Star appearance this past season, maybe the Mavericks, or another team views Brunson to have similar potential. He could certainly vie for a bigger role elsewhere, away from Luka Doncic, but that could also mean playing for a non-contender, at least to start with.

The expectation is that Brunson will still return to the Mavericks, but with other teams likely to have great interest in the 25-year-old point guard, that may be easier said than done.

Brunson will no doubt have a tough decision to make this offseason, but at least for his part, he’ll emerge with a whole lot more cash to show for it.

And I still say, re-signing Brunson is not worth it for the Mavericks, especially if the cost nears $25 million per season.

