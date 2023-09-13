5 Things to Know About Hulu’s Student Discount

Hulu home screen on Ipad

This post was written in partnership with Hulu.

Are you looking for ways to stay entertained while away at school, but don’t want to pay full price for streaming? Hulu has a special offer, fit for a college student’s budget. Here’s what you need to know about Hulu’s Student Discount.

1. Students get 75 percent off the regular Hulu price

With the discount, students get 75 percent off of the normal price of the Hulu (With Ads) plan. That brings the price from $7.99 per month, down to just $1.99 per month. The price stays at $1.99 per month for as long as the student enrollment status remains verified.

When signing up, keep in mind that the deal is only for the Hulu (With Ads) plan. If you want to upgrade to the No Ads plan, Hulu + Live TV, or the Disney bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, you’ll have to pay full price.

2. You’ll get access to Hulu’s massive on-demand library

Hulu has an incredible on-demand library. With the student discount, you’ll get access to full seasons of your favorite series, episodes from current seasons, cult classics, and hit movies. A highlight of the library is 40+ series from FX including The Bear, Justified, and What We Do in the Shadows. The library is broken down by category, so you can easily scroll through collections of documentaries, reality TV, true crime, classic sitcoms, and more.

Along with the library of titles you already know, Hulu has a lineup of original content that you won’t find anywhere else. Watch the series everyone is talking about, like Only Murders in the Building, Saint X, and The Kardashians. The Hulu Originals collection also includes movies like Deep Water, No Exit, and Vacation Friends.

3. You can watch with friends and family with Watch Party

While you’re away at school, you can stay connected with friends and family back home with Hulu’s Watch Party feature. With Watch Party, up to eight people can watch shows and movies together from different locations. Playback is synced for everyone who joins, and there’s a group chat.

Watch Party only works on supported web browsers. Here’s how to start the party.

Go to the Hulu website on a supported web browser

Go to the Details page of the show or movie you want to watch. Look for the Watch Party icon

you’d like to watch — look for this icon Hulu Watch Party icon, a circle with three people and a play button. Click on the Hulu Watch Party icon.

Click Start the Party.

Invite others to the party by clicking on the chain icon to copy the invitation link and send it to others.

Others can join a Watch Party by clicking on the invitation link. Participants must be at least 18 years old to use the Watch Party feature.

4. All students from Title IV accredited institutions can get the discount

Every college student who is currently enrolled at a Title IV accredited college or university is eligible for the student discount. Hulu is partnered with SheerID to verify student status. When you’re signing up for a subscription, you’ll be redirected to SheerID to enter your information and be verified.

5. You can get Hulu’s student discount even if you’re already a subscriber

The discount is available for both new and existing Hulu customers, as long as you’re a college student. If you’re an existing subscriber, just click on “Get Offer” on the student discount page. Hulu will apply the discount to your Hulu (With Ads) plan or will prompt you to switch plans if you’re subscribed to one that isn’t eligible for the discount.