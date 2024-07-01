How To Watch The Oklahoma City Thunder in the in 2024

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder went into the 2023-2024 season optimistic and made it to the 2024 Playoffs. Unfortunately, the playoff run was short and the Thunder didn’t make it to the Finals. But now, fans can look ahead to the 2024/25 season.

You don’t have to miss a Thunder game as long as you have the right channels. Networks like ABC, NBA TV, and ESPN are available on several platforms, including satellite and live TV streaming services. Keep reading to find out how to keep up with the Thunder all season.

What channels show Oklahoma City Thunder playoff games?

You can watch the Thunder nationally on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. Regular season games also air regionally on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Channels DISH DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports Oklahoma ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder on DISH (Featured partner)

There are three DISH packages for you to choose from, all offering ABC, ESPN, and TNT. making it possible to watch the Thunder when they play a nationally televised game. To get NBA TV, you’ll need to upgrade to a higher package. Unfortunately, this service no longer has Bally Sports networks.

In addition to free satellite installation, customers get 2,000 hours of DVR space and can lock in their rate for the first two years of service. Along with Oklahoma City Thunder action, you can use DISH to watch other collegiate and pro games. Sports channels you may be interested in include ESPN 2, CBS Sports Networks, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NHL Network, PAC-12 Network, and SEC Network. Some of these channels are included in all lineups, while others require the Multi-Sport Pack, available for $13 per month. This extra also offers channels like NFL RedZone and ACC Network.

Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder on DIRECTV STREAM

There are four DIRECTV STREAM packages to choose from: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier. DIRECTV STREAM is packed with channels, especially if you’re choosing one of the higher-level plans. Choice, Ultimate, and Premier all include ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and Bally Sports Oklahoma. Customers get unlimited cloud DVR to record games (and whatever else you like) and can enjoy plenty of other channels as well, like HGTV, TBS, the Disney Channel, and more.

Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder on Fubo

Fubo offers three plans for new customers: Pro, Elite, and Ultimate. Fubo is a sports-lover’s paradise with plenty of channels, though your mileage may vary when it comes to the exact number of channels — it’s based on your location. Note that there is a regional sports fee added to your monthly subscription cost in areas where there’s an RSN available.

Fubo includes ABC, ESPN, and Bally Sports Oklahoma in your subscription. To get NBA TV, you’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for $11 per month. Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t include TNT, but customers have several other sports networks to choose from, like ESPN 2, FS1, MLB Network, and more. Plus, you can stream on 10 screens at the same time and enjoy unlimited cloud DVR.

Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu has two plans that are very similar: Hulu + Live TV and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV. Both plans have the same 95+ channel lineup, and both include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no additional cost.

Hulu + Live TV includes ABC, TNT, and ESPN to watch Thunder games, however, NBA TV and regional sports networks like Bally Sports Oklahoma aren’t available to stream games. Customers will have access to Hulu’s massive on-demand library in addition to live channels, though, which includes original shows and movies.

Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sling TV

There are three Sling TV packages to choose from: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue. Sling Orange includes 30+ channels, while Sling Blue includes 40+ channels. The combo plan includes all the channels from both plans.

Sling TV includes ABC only in select locations and TNT and ESPN in all regions. If you want to catch Thunder games on NBA TV, you’ll need to get the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. The only channel you won’t get with Sling TV is Bally Sports Oklahoma, as Sling TV doesn’t offer regional sports networks. The streamer does offer ESPN2, ESPN3, and Fox Sports 1 to keep up with other action. Customers also get 50 hours of DVR space, which can be upgraded to 200 hours for another $5 per month.

Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder on YouTube TV

YouTube TV keeps it simple with just one plan, which includes more than 100 channels. YouTube TV offers plenty of sports channels, including most of what you need to watch Thunder games. ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV are all included in your subscription, but Bally Sports networks are not.

YouTube TV also offers unlimited DVR and unique features like Key Plays View, Stats View, and Fantasy Football View, all of which make your sports-viewing experience that much better because you get insights and highlights in real-time.

How to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass is a one-stop-shop for all the NBA games you could want to watch, including those that are out of market. Even if you’re looking for a blacked-out game, you’ll be able to watch it on NBA League Pass (with a slight delay).

There are two NBA League Pass plans. The standard plan is $99.99 per year or $14.99 per month, while the Premium Pass is $149.99 per year or $22.99 per month. You can also choose to get a team pass just for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which costs $89.99 per season or $13.99 per month.

FAQ

What streaming service has OKC Thunder games?

You can watch the Thunder on services like DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo. You’ll get the most games on Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM, which both carry Bally Sports Oklahoma and offer regional coverage of games not shown on national networks.

How can I watch Bally Sports in Oklahoma?

As an Oklahoma resident, you can watch Bally Sports on both Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM. Many local cable providers also offer the channel. As an in-market customer, you can also use Bally Sports Plus to watch games as long as you have a subscription with a cable provider or streamer with Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Can I watch OKC Thunder on Fubo?

Yes, the Thunder has more than a dozen nationally televised games during the 2023-2024 season. You can find the Thunder’s full schedule on NBA.com.