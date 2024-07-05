How To Watch The Miami Heat: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat couldn’t beat the Celtics (who went on to win the NBA Finals) and were quickly knocked out of the 2024 Playoffs. Now, fans can move on from last season and look ahead to 2024/25.

If you want to learn how to watch the Miami Heat without cable, our guide shows you how. We cover the channels streaming Miami games and which streaming platforms ensure you have a ticket to the action all season long.

What channels are Miami Heat games on?

You’ll want a streaming service offering ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, TNT, and Bally Sports Sun for regular season games. Here’s a look at which streaming services offer the channels you need:

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bally Sports Sun ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

How to watch the Miami Heat on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV offers a budget-friendly way to watch some Heat matches this season, but your options are somewhat limited. At a minimum, you’ll need Sling Orange with the Sports Extra add-on to get ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. In some markets, though not in Miami, you can add ABC to the mix by upgrading to Sling Orange & Blue, but with the Sports Extra add-on, you’ll pay more per month.

Overall, Sling is a good option for sports fans who want to catch a good mix of national coverage. You’ll be able to watch Miami Heat live streams here, along with other major national coverage on the ESPN family of networks. Upgrading to the full package also gets you plenty of college coverage, plus NFL Network and FS1. However, with only 50 hours of DVR and a limited channel selection, Sling TV might not be the best bet for every Heat fan.

How to watch the Miami Heat on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, Bally Sports

If you want to be sure you can catch every single game of the Heat’s next regular season, DIRECTV STREAM is your best option. With the Choice plan in Miami or a nearby ZIP code, you’ll have full access to every channel streaming Heat games this season.

Overall, DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice plan is one of the best streaming options for sports fans. This package gives you most of the major national sports channels, plus regional networks like Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Florida, along with unlimited cloud DVR. In one streamlined package, it’s tough to find all this with local channels and a broad mix of other entertainment. Plus, you can add NBA League Pass to your DIRECTV STREAM plan. If you live outside the Miami market, that offers a great way to catch almost every Heat game.

How to watch the Miami Heat on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, Bally Sports

Fubo doesn’t offer quite the full Miami Heat experience that DIRECTV STREAM does, but it comes close. The only games Heat fans will have to miss here are the six nationally televised games on TNT. You can get ESPN, ABC, and Bally Sports Sun in the basic Pro plan, but you’ll need to either upgrade or add onto your plan to get NBA TV.

Although it’s missing some important coverage on TNT and TBS, Fubo is often our top choice for a complete sports streaming service. The basic plan features far more sports channels than any other competitor at a similar price point, and you can add quite a bit more through upgrades and add-ons. You’ll also get unlimited Cloud DVR.

Like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo also offers the option to add NBA League Pass. For $14.99 a month, you can catch most Heat games if you live outside the Miami market with this plan.

How to watch the Miami Heat on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV has a limited selection of regular-season games but can be a good option for the post-season. This platform offers more than 95 channels in all its plans, including ABC, ESPN, and TNT, plus unlimited cloud DVR. Heat fans won’t find NBA TV or Bally Sports Sun on Hulu + Live TV, so that may be a drawback if you want to watch every game.

Overall, Hulu + Live TV is ideal for sports fans who want to keep up with a variety of live events and watch plenty of other on-demand entertainment. On top of the major sports and entertainment networks, Hulu + Live TV includes access to Hulu’s full library of award-winning content, along with full access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. This is one of the best single streaming package available, but it may not satisfy die-hard Heat fans.

How to watch the Miami Heat on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

If you’re wondering how to watch the Miami Heat this season, YouTube TV is another great option to consider. The base package includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV, so you’ll be able to catch all nationally televised regular season games with this plan.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer regional sports networks like Bally Sports Sun in any of its plans. However, you can add NBA League Pass for $14.99 a month. For fans outside the Miami market, this grants access to all local Heat broadcasts.

YouTube TV may not have everything for hardcore Heat fans, but it’s a well-balanced streaming service with plenty of sports coverage. You’ll get over 100 channels, including big-ticket networks like NFL Network, FS1, ACCN, and Big Ten Network, unlimited DVR space, and plenty of add-on options.

How to Watch Miami Heat Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass offers a way for Miami Heat fans to stream every single game that’s not blacked out for national broadcasts. As long as you live outside the Miami Heat market for Bally Sports Sun, you can use NBA League pass to access the Miami Heat live stream and watch all regional broadcasts during the regular season.

For full access to all out-of-market NBA games, NBA League Pass starts at $49.99 for the whole season. You can also add this package to DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube TV, along with several other NBA partners such as Amazon and Roku.

FAQ

Does Hulu have Miami Heat games?

To stream Miami Heat games live, you’ll need Hulu + Live TV. This gives you access to ESPN, ABC, and TNT, which air Heat games.

Is NBA TV free with YouTube TV?

Yes, NBA TV comes standard with a YouTube TV subscription.

How can I watch NBA games for free?

The best way to stream NBA games for free is by taking advantage of free trials offered by streaming platforms like Sling TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. You can also buy a digital antenna to stream Heat games airing on ABC.