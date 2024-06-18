How To Watch The Connecticut Sun: Best Options 2024

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Connecticut Sun came into the 2024-2025 season strong, winning their first several games handily. After finishing 27-13 in the 2023 season, the Sun stormed into this season — with star forward DeWanna Bonner leading the charge — ready to prove they have what it takes to make it back to the playoffs and go all the way to the end this year.

Sun fans will want to tune in for every game as the team takes on every opponent, and it’s easier than ever with live TV streaming services — no cable required. Ahead, find the best options for a Connecticut Sun live stream to tune in for all the games this season so you can cheer for your favorite players.

What Channels Are Connecticut Sun Games On

This season, Connecticut Sun games are airing on several channels. Fans can watch games on ABC, CBS, ION, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and regionally on NBC Sports Boston.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ION ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN3 ✔ NBC Sports Boston ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Connecticut Sun on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes

Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ION, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Boston

Sun fans will find a well-rounded streaming service in DIRECTV STREAM, though it can come at a high cost, depending on which plan and option add-ons you choose. We recommend the Choice plan, which is the streamer’s second-tier plan. With this plan, regional sports networks are built in, rather than being an extra cost, so local fans have NBC Sports Boston baked right into that monthly price. This plan includes all but one of the channels Sun games are airing on this season — you won’t get ESPN3.

DIRECTV STREAM also includes unlimited cloud DVR to record the games (just keep in mind that you can’t keep them forever — only nine months!) and unlimited simultaneous streams while at home.

Watch the Connecticut Sun on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes

Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ION, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Boston

Fubo has just as many channel options to watch Sun games as DIRECTV STREAM — for a lower monthly price. In fact, The Fubo Pro plan has more channels overall for a lower price, making it a better bang for your buck. You get all the channels you need to stream Sun games (minus ESPN3). Fubo does charge an extra monthly fee for regional sports networks, though, depending on how many you get. If you just want one, it’s $11.99 per month, but two or more will cost you $14.99 per month.

Fubo also offers unlimited Cloud DVR space, and you can keep your recordings for nine months unless you choose to delete them. You can also stream on 10 devices simultaneously on your home network, so you shouldn’t run into any issues with overlap while trying to watch Sun games while someone else is watching TV in the house.

Watch the Connecticut Sun on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes

Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Boston

Hulu + Live TV is a great streaming option for Connecticut Sun fans because you get a lot for your money, including a solid lineup of sports, news and entertainment channels, plus Hulu’s on-demand streaming library. Not only that, but you’ll also get Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. (For a few dollars more per month, you can also go ad-free.)

With Hulu + Live TV, you get ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, and the regional sports network to stream games if you’re local to Connecticut. Plus with the addition of ESPN Plus, you get even more sports content. And when games aren’t on, you can fill your time with all of Hulu’s amazing on-demand content, which includes Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and more. You’ll also get unlimited cloud DVR.

Watch the Connecticut Sun on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55+

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3

While you could save some money and choose either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue package separately, picking the combo Sling Orange & Blue will give you more channels to watch Sun games this season. Sling Blue includes ABC (in some markets), while Sling Orange includes the ESPN networks. Even opting for the combo package, you’re still saving money from many other streamers on the market. The drawbacks of Sling, though, are that your channel selection is much smaller and you don’t get the regional sports network here.

Sling TV does include 50 hours of cloud DVR, which is less than its competitors, but customers can upgrade to 200 hours for an additional monthly fee.

Watch the Connecticut Sun on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: YouTube TV

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes

Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ION, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Boston

YouTube TV keeps things simple with just one streaming plan. It has over 100 channels, including many of the ones you need for Sun basketball games. ABC, CBS, ION, ESPN, ESPN2, and the regional sports network NBC Sports Boston are all available to YouTube TV customers. The streaming service also has some features specifically for sports fans including Stats View for real-time stats, Key Plays View to rewatch the biggest moments in a game, and Scores View for live scores across a league.

The streaming service offers customers unlimited cloud DVR and three simultaneous streams on the home network.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun Games Out-of-Market with WNBA League Pass

If you’re not in the Connecticut area, you can still watch the games that are airing on NBC Sports Boston — you’ll just need WNBA League Pass. This extra streaming service allows fans to catch the games that aren’t airing nationally. (The games airing on ABC, CBS, and the ESPN networks are blacked out on League Pass.) A WNBA League Pass subscription starts at $12.99.

FAQ

Where can I watch WNBA for free?

The only way to watch WNBA games truly for free is with a free trial for a streaming service. The streaming services that offer free trials are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

What channel broadcasts WNBA games?

WNBA games air on ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ION. They also air regionally. Connecticut Sun games air regionally on NBC Sports Boston.

What city does Connecticut Sun play in?

The Connecticut Sun play in Uncasville, Conn. The games are at the Mohegan Sun Arena.