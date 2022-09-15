How To Watch the Penn State Nittany Lions Live Games in 2022

The Penn State Nittany Lions have had some forgettable seasons the past couple of years, going 11-11 in their last 22 games. The team will likely be trying to make up for it this season. One promising factor for the Nittany Lions is their head coach James Franklin, who turned around this program after the collapse caused by the Jerry Sandusky events.

Coach Franklin will look to put a lot of responsibility on senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who’s had some decent success during his time at Penn State. With a new offensive line and the loss of a few players to the NFL draft, it’s tough to say how the Penn State season will pan out this year. Tune in to find out.

If you’re looking to stream all the Penn State Nittany Lions games live, look no further. You can watch nearly all of the Nittany Lions 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, and Big Ten Network. Let’s break down which options are the best.

Where can you stream almost all of the Penn State Nittany Lions games?

What channels show the Penn State Nittany Lions games?

This year you can stream Penn State Nittany Lions games on Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, and Big Ten Network, which means you don’t need cable TV to tune in. Instead, Lions fans can sign up for streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, or YouTube TV for a low monthly cost. With mobile apps to watch every play on the go, streaming services like these help you stay up to date from kickoff to the final snap.

Watch Penn State Nittany Lions games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV offers one of the more affordable live TV streaming services for any Nittany Lions fan looking to stream the games. Starting at only $35 per month, you can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan. Keep in mind the channel count varies based on your location. You can also choose to combine the two for $50 per month or get the Sports Extra package to stream even more Lions games for just $65 a month.

If you’re looking to watch more than just college football, the Sling Orange & Blue package will cover a full range of sports content from college football to NFL and local sports, making it among the most comprehensive options.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Other ways to watch Penn State Nittany Lions live this season

Penn State Nittany Lions 2022 schedule

You can find the full Penn State Nittany Lions schedule here on ESPN.com.