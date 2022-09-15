How To Watch The Michigan Wolverines Live Games in 2022

The Michigan Wolverines are looking to get back on the horse after suffering a 34-11 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in last year’s CFP semifinal game. Jim Harbaugh put together an impressive regular season with the Wolverines last year, only suffering one loss before the Capital One Orange Bowl. Can the Michigan Wolverines do it again and make it back to the college football playoffs?

With live streaming services offering all the Wolverines’ action without the hassle of cable contracts, you can watch the Michigan Wolverines this season with no strings. Even if you can’t watch from the comfort of your own home, take the games on the road with you.

Making the switch from cable to a live TV streaming service has never been easier. With options such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, and YouTube TV, Michigan Wolverines fans can catch all the action on ESPN, Fox, CBS, and the SEC Network this college football season. On the go during a game day? Stream all the action live with one of these top-ranked sports streaming services.

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Streaming the Wolverines has never been easier. Sling TV packages starting at just $35 per month makes this live TV streaming service one of the most affordable. For those primarily interested in streaming the Michigan Wolverine games, your best bet is the Sling Orange plan or the Sling Orange & Blue. Upgrading to the combined Orange & Blue package will only cost subscribers $15 more but will significantly increase channel offerings.

Unfortunately, no free trial is currently offered, but don’t let that steer you away. Sling TV is currently offering new customers half off their first month, making it a budget-friendly option for most sports fans.

Michigan Wolverines 2022 schedule

You can find the full Michigan Wolverines schedule here on ESPN.com.