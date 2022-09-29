There’s been a lot of buzz going around about the Los Angeles Chargers and their offseason moves — trading for former All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack and signing All-Pro cornerback JC Jackson in free agency. They obviously felt they lacked in defense and hope that with these additions, they can get back to the playoffs after last season’s drama-filled ending against the Raiders in Week 18.

The Chargers offense appears to be in great shape with their young talent Justin Herbert and the weapons at his disposal, but there’s always the question of whether the Chargers can close out games and ultimately get to the playoffs. It’ll be a tall task trying to win that AFC West division, which many are considering to be the strongest division in the league.

If you’re looking to stream all the Los Angeles Chargers games live, you’re in the right place. You can watch nearly all of the Chargers’ 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s breakdown some of the best options:

Where can you stream almost all of the Los Angeles Chargers games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Our preferred service: Watch Los Angeles Chargers games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV offers a more affordable streaming service plan for you die-hard Bolts fans. Sling TV users can choose between two plans, the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan, for $35 per month or combine the two for $50 per month.

The Sling Blue plan is a better option if you’re looking to watch the upcoming football season, but the Sling Orange & Blue package is the best option for the regular sports fan looking to stream more than just football. The Sling Orange & Blue plan has channel offerings from ESPN to NFL and local channels on Fox and NBC, making it among the most comprehensive options. And right now you can get 50% off your first month!

Read the full Sling TV review.

Watch Los Angeles Chargers games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV provides access to an entire on-demand library of movies, shows, and originals, as well as 75+ live TV channels for just $69.99 per month. This plan includes ads so if you’d like a plan with no ads, you can upgrade to $75.99 per month. With a wide range of supported streaming devices and unlimited DVR, Hulu + Live TV has you covered. You’ll also get premier access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus with either plan, making your non-sports watching days just as enjoyable as game days.

Read the full Hulu review.

Watch Los Angeles Chargers games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM allows you to end your plan whenever you want with its no-commitment offer. You can also opt-in for a limited-time five-day free trial to see if you like the service. And once you’re ready to sign up, you’ll get $40 off your first two months. DIRECTV STREAM also allows you to stream any channels you want on up to 20 screens in your household, so you’ll never miss a beat. You also get access to over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

Read the full DIRECTV STREAM review.

Watch Los Angeles Chargers games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV is considered to be one of the more reliable streaming services for sports fans. They offer major channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone on most plans. If you’re really looking to watch all sports, the Sports Plus add-on gives you access to a variety of Stadium and PAC-12 networks. Just make sure to sign up for the seven-day free trial before making your decision on the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan.

Read the full FuboTV review.

Watch Los Angeles Chargers games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV is one of the only streaming services that offer just one base plan for $64.99 per month. It includes 85+ channels from ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, and many more. YouTube TV provides access to a handful of on-demand content with the base plan. Right now, YouTube TV is also running a promotion that gives you $30 off the first three months ($10 per month).

With YouTube TV, you can always pay for additional Sports Plus add-ons or upgrade to 4K Plus for a higher-quality picture.