How To Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United Live This Weekend

With the 2022-23 English Premier League season in full swing, we’ve seen a lot of great signs that this will be a season for the ages. Manchester United started the season slowly, suffering two losses in their first three matches, while Arsenal shot out of the gate and won three straight to start at the top of the league standings.

The two clubs meet head to head at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester City, England. Will Manchester United be able to bounce back, or will Arsenal reign supreme? Find out how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United (and other English Premier League matches) below.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

This year’s English Premier League season will air on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock — no cable TV provider needed. Fans can access the live action through streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV. Keep in mind that some services offer select matches, while others will be airing the entire 2022-23 season.

Not sure which service is the best for you? We did the digging for you. We reviewed each streaming service airing the English Premier League to determine which offered the best bang for your buck. Sling TV topped our charts with exceptionally low monthly subscription costs and a wide variety of channels to choose from.

Our preferred service: Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV is an affordable live TV streaming service that provides quality content and live network coverage. The service offers a variety of sports channels, with unique options in each plan. For example, Sling Orange offers channels geared toward NCAA fans and families, while the Blue plan caters to pro sports fans and news lovers.

You’ll need a Sling Blue or Orange & Blue subscription to stream Arsenal vs Manchester United. While Sling Blue doesn’t come with ESPN, you’ll have access to the NFL Network, Fox Sports 1, Stadium, and USA Network, which airs the Arsenal vs Manchester United match live. If you don’t want to choose between your favorite networks, opt for the Sling Orange & Blue plan. This bundle comes with all Sling channels from both packages, giving you the best of both worlds.

Not sure if the service is right for you? Sling TV might not offer a free trial, but signing up now will save you 50% on your first month — with zero commitment.

Other ways to live stream Arsenal vs Manchester United this Weekend

English Premier League schedule 2022-23

You can find the full Premier League schedule on ESPN.com.

Final thoughts

Sling TV

Sling TV offers every network you need to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live for a low monthly cost, making it our preferred platform to catch all the live action. With half off your first month on an already affordable subscription, it’s a tough deal to beat.

FAQs

What streaming service shows English Premier League matches?

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming the English Premier League 2022-23 season. However, you can also catch matches on FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Peacock Premium.

How can I watch the Premier League without cable in the USA?

Thankfully, the English Premier League isn’t only available to those across the pond. As long as you have access to Sling TV or another streaming service airing the matches, you can watch the Premier League from anywhere in the U.S.