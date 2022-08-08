Houston Texans Pharaoh Brown claims he lost 18 pounds to get a fat contract in 2023

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown says he lost nearly 20 pounds in the offseason in pursuit of a fat payday next season.

Four-year NFL veteran Pharaoh Brown is entering his third season on the Houston Texans roster. He began his career as an undrafted free agent with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017. Brown didn’t even land a spot on an NFL roster the following year, then returned to the league with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, before he began his tenure in Houston the next season.

Over his first two years with the Texans, the Oregon University alum has established himself as a solid tight end who primarily serves as one of the team’s best blockers at the position. However, having never earned more than 200 yards receiving, despite playing in double-digit games each year, shows the team doesn’t view him as more than a blocking specialist.

Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown has gotten Lovie Smith’s attention

Well, during the offseason Brown looked to change that based on some information given to him by his financial advisor. On Sunday, the 28-year-old explained to the Houston Chronicle that he shed 18 pounds during the offseason because players with his reputation are not earning big bucks in the NFL, and he wanted to shed his image of a pass-blocking tight end to earn a hefty pay increase when he hits free agency after this season.

“I was a fat guy last year,” Brown said. “One of the linemen just told me, ‘I’m proud of you, man. You were an O-Line tight end last year, and now you’re out there catching balls. I told him I got a new financial advisor and they told me that the blocking tight end gets the minimum.”

It seems that the hard work has paid off and new head coach Lovie Smith has taken note and may see a new weapon for quarterback Davis Mills in 2022.

Pharaoh Brown stats (2021): 23 catches, 171 yards, 0 TDs

“He’s listed as a tight end, but he can play in line, he can move out,” Smith said last week. “It’s a tough match-up because he has big wide receiver skills. Just another weapon that we have to be able to use. We can line him up at a lot of different positions, so just gives flexibility to our offense.”

Brown signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million in the offseason.

The Texans begin their preseason schedule on Aug. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.