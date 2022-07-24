Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III announces leukemia diagnosis

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Metchie, 22, said he likely won’t play football this season.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time,” Metchie said in a statement, per the Texans.

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes.”

Metchie, 22, recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season before tearing his ACL in Alabama’s 41-24 win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. He reportedly had been making progress in his recovery from the knee injury.

Metchie had 155 catches for 2,081 yards and 14 TDs in three seasons with the Crimson Tide before being selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

