It’s been a summer of change for the Philadelphia 76ers, but the one constant has been reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. It’s hard to imagine any scenario where the 76ers rush to trade their superstar. After all, the reigning league MVP has only been traded twice before the next season begins.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of teams around the association who have their eye on the situation developing out of Philadelphia. While the focus may be on Daryl Morey and James Harden as of late, a much bigger development could be brewing with the five-time All-NBA center.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko speculates that the Houston Rockets could be a sleeper team to watch if an Embiid trade ever gets put on the table.

“Another team [to watch] is Houston, just because of the bond between Joel and Ime [Udoka]. Maybe in the next year or so… because obviously, if Joel stays this season and plays it out, that’s one thing. But moving forward, I do think New York and Houston are the two teams to watch if Joel said, ‘I want to leave, too.” Kelly Iko on Houston Rockets’ pursuit of Joel Embiid

As Iko mentions, the New York Knicks are another team that could make a lot of sense as a future destination for Embiid. That fit is much more obvious. From the large New York media market to their constant pursuit of bringing another star to play in front of the crowd at Madison Square Garden, as well as holding several young trade chips and future draft picks. Embiid to the Knicks, that’s a common theme.

But the Rockets? That’s a new one. However, like the Knicks, Houston makes a lot of sense if the Sixers ever decide to unload their franchise cornerstone.

While they haven’t gotten back to the playoffs yet, the Rockets are another team on the rise. Like the Knicks, they have plenty of young tradeable assets, but their cupboard might be even deeper.

Considering Alperen Sengun plays the same position as Embiid, he may be the primary trade chip, but the Rockets also seemingly have an abundance of young guards. From Kevin Porter Jr. to Jalen Green, rookie Amen Thompson, to go with free agent signees Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, the Rockets have a deep backcourt.

In other words, even though the Rockets may not be the first team that comes to mind for a potential Embiid trade, thanks to their collection of youth, Houston shouldn’t be ruled out as a possible future destination for the MVP.

