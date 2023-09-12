Some of the details behind why Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday have come to light, and they are quite scary.

Yesterday brought reports that Porter Jr. was arrested and charged with assault and strangulation after New York Police responded to a 911 call from a Manhattan hotel.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck,” an NYPD spokesperson said yesterday. “A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around the neck.”

That known individual was of course the Houston Rockets star, and the victim in the alleged assault was Porter Jr.’s girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. On Tuesday, more details of the domestic violence incident emerged and they paint a very ugly picture.

Kevin Porter Jr. stats (’22-’23): 19.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 37% 3PT

Houston Rockets record (’22-’23): 22-60

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN reported that the violent episode occurred at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations, and the neck pain that Gondrezick reported turned out to be a fractured neck vertebra. The former Indiana Fever talent also sustained a cut over her right eye. “Prosecutors said he didn’t stop until his girlfriend ran out into the hallway covered in blood.”

According to the criminal complaint, Gondrezick told police that he punched her in the face multiple times, which caused the cut over her eye. It caused bruising and significant pain to her face. She also said Kevin Porter Jr. squeezed her neck with his hands, making it difficult for her to breathe, and caused redness, and bruising to her neck.

The scary details of the incident were revealed during the Houston Rockets player’s arraignment in a New York court on Tuesday morning. Porter Jr. was in custody since his arrest Monday morning and was ordered to post $75,000 cash or obtain a $100,000 bond to secure his release.

The USC standout is scheduled to be back in court next month on the same day his team is set to play a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets said in a statement on Monday that they were in the process of gathering information and had no further comment.

The 23-year-old is entering his fifth year in the league after having a standout season for Houston in 2022-2023. As he posted the best minutes, points, rebounds, and steals numbers of his career.