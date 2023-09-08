NBA reporters share insight into Damian Lillard trade talks between Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard officially requested a trade on July 1, specifically insisting on being sent to the Miami Heat. Over two months later, Portland is still reportedly refusing to grant his request.

Following Lillard’s trade demand, the Trail Blazers made it clear they are willing to trade the All-Star point guard on their terms. While he only wants to play for Miami, the absence of a no-trade clause and the Heat’s lack of trade assets always made a deal unlikely.

Damian Lillard contract: $45.64 million salary (2023-’24), $48.787 million salary (2024-’25), $58.545 million salary (2025-’26), $63.2 million player option (2026)

However, Lillard and Miami have held out hope that the Trail Blazers would become more receptive to a deal in September as training camp approaches. It appears that Portland is not only standing firm in its approach, it’s not even having substantial talks with Miami.

On the latest The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s NBA analyst and reporter Zach Lowe said everything he’s heard around the league suggests Miami and Portland aren’t having any meaningful trade talks right now.

“I’ve heard there’s been nothing, I mean, like no meaningful dialogue at all.” Zach Lowe on Damian Lillard trade talks between Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat

The Heat have proposed a trade package involving up to four future first-round picks and guard Tyler Herro. In a deal like that, Miami would get a third team involved to take on Herro with young talent and draft picks going to Portland.

Damian Lillard stats (2022-’23): 32.2 PPG, 7.3 APG, 4.8 RPG 46.3% FG, .205 WS/48

Yet the Trail Blazers have remained steadfast that what Miami is offering isn’t even enough to engage in serious dialogue. Furthermore, ESPN’s Bobby Marks confirmed that Portland isn’t talking to the Heat. In order for that to change, Lillard would need to start causing problems and that appears to be unlikely.

“There have been no conversations. It’s been very quiet certainly from the Miami front. I think the only way we hear more about Dame is if Dame makes it messy. And I don’t think Damian Lillard right now is willing to make it messy in Portland.” Bobby Marks on the lack of Damian Lillard trade talks

The Trail Blazers are prepared to welcome Lillard to training camp and the All-Star guard will be in attendance, barring a trade or a change of heart. At that point, Lillard would presumably head into the regular season as Portland’s lead guard and top scorer.

As for Miami, it remains an exercise of patience. The Heat are confident that other NBA teams won’t get seriously involved in pursuing Lillard after he made it clear that he only wants to play in Miami. If that proves to be the case, the Trail Blazers will either have to keep their disgruntled icon until he forces his way out or settle for Miami’s best offer.