Portland Trail Blazers have ‘no interest’ in trading Damian Lillard to one specific team

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard officially requested a trade on July 1, asking the Trail Blazers to trade him to a championship contender after the franchise didn’t add enough talent around him. While Portland is reportedly willing to deal him, it appears one team is off the table.

Lillard doesn’t have a no-trade clause, allowing the Trail Blazers to move him wherever they want. However, Portland has expressed a willingness to respect Lillard’s preferences and at least consider them as it fields trade offers.

Damian Lillard stats (2022-’23): 32.2 PPG, 7.3 APG, 4.8 RPG 46.3% FG, .205 WS/48

The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have all been connected with interest in the All-Star guard. Lillard has made it clear who he wants to finish his career with, but that is also reportedly the one team Portland won’t negotiate with.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Trail Blazers are still showing Lillard and Miami “zero interest” in making a deal. Portland is sticking to its refusal and Jackson indicates the only likely path for that to change is if Lillard uses his leverage by making things difficult. However, there’s no insight from Lillard’s camp on how far he’s willing to take things.

Damian Lillard contract: $45.64 million salary (2023-’24), $48.787 million salary (2024-’25), $58.545 million salary (2025-’26), $63.2 million player option (2026)

Both sides are in a challenging situation. Lillard provided Portland with numerous opportunities to build a championship contender around them. Once Portland kept the No. 3 overall pick, drafting Scoot Henderson instead of trading the selection for an All-Star, it was the final straw for Lillard.

However, both sides are just looking out for their best interest. Miami is offering the least attractive return for Lillard, in terms of the quality of assets, meaning a trade with the Heat would essentially be a gesture of appreciation to Lillard.

With the future Hall of Fame point guard already wanting out and Portland already not seen as a prime landing spot for free agents, loyalty to the Blazers’ legend does nothing for the team long-term.

In an era of the NBA where superstars hold a majority of the power, though, Lillard has several methods he can use to challenge the Trail Blazers. If he does make life more difficult for Portland, it will likely increase his odds of being traded to Miami but do long-term damage to the only organization he’s ever played for.