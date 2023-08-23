Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard officially requested a trade on July 1 to be sent to the Miami Heat. More than a month later, Portland is reportedly on the verge of at least entertaining the All-Star guard’s wishes.

Lillard, entering his age-33 season, requested a trade out of Portland following a quiet offseason. The Trail Blazers kept the No. 3 overall pick instead of trading it for a proven All-Star, a decision that helped influence Lillard’s decision to demand a trade.

Damian Lillard contract: $45.64 million salary (2023-’24), $48.787 million salary (2024-’25), $58.545 million salary (2025-’26), $63.2 million player option (2026)

After previously expressing interest in playing for multiple teams, though, Lillard stated he would only play for the Heat. Meanwhile, Portland pushed back on his demands and prioritized negotiations with other NBA teams who had more to offer. With the All-Star guard prepared to make things more difficult for Portland’s front office, it appears the possibility of a deal with Miami is increasing.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Miami and Portland are expected to reengage in trade talks regarding Lillard as training camp approaches.

“The expectation from those around this situation is that trade talks could pick up as the start of camp inches closer and if the Heat is the only team extending a serious offer for Lillard, then the Trail Blazers may need to at least engage the Heat on some health trade discussions.” Anthony Chiang on Damian Lillard trade talks between Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland still prefers to trade Lillard elsewhere. In comparison to the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz, Miami has significantly fewer long-term assets it can offer. Furthermore, a three-team deal with the Philadelphia 76ers is extremely unlikely to happen.

However, Lillard can cause complications for Portland. While he doesn’t have a no-trade clause, allowing him to block a deal with any NBA team, the former NBA Rookie of the Year can threaten to not play for any team other than Miami that acquires him.

Damian Lillard stats (2022-’23): 32.2 PPG, 7.3 APG, 4.8 RPG 46.3% FG, .205 WS/48

Because of the leverage Lillard has in the situation, Portland will likely have to settle on a deal with the Heat. Whether that means a three-team deal where Tyler Herro heads elsewhere and the Trail Blazers receive draft capital or Portland lowers its asking price for Miami, there’ll be more clarity in September.