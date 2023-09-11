Reports: Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on domestic violence charges

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday in New York City on domestic violence charges, multiple outlets reported.

He allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, in a room at the Millennium Hotel in Times Square, according to ABC News.

Porter, 23, is in custody in midtown Manhattan, per the reports. He was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation, per NBC New York.

Gondrezick was taken to the hospital with at least one broken bone and bruising, according to the NBC report.

Porter is averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 196 career games (146 starts) with Cleveland (2019-20) and the Rockets.

Gondrezick, 26, played one season in the WNBA after being selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 draft. She averaged 1.9 points in 19 games with the Indiana Fever in 2021. She played collegiately at Michigan and West Virginia.

–Field Level Media