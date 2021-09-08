Heisman Watch 2021: Bryce Young passes Spencer Rattler as top favorite

The 2021 Heisman Watch is officially on, and after Week 1, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has eclipsed preseason darling Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler as the favorite to take home the NCAA’s most coveted individual trophy.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here’s a look at the 2021 Heisman Trophy odds, as Ole Miss gunslinger Matt Corral made a big jump off a strong Week 1 to match Rattler as the No. 2 co-favorite.

If Rattler takes home the NCAA gridiron’s most esteemed individual award, he’d be the third Sooners QB to do so in a five-year span, following Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Both proceeded to be No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft, too.

Considering how productive Oklahoma’s offenses have been under head coach Lincoln Riley and given Rattler’s immense talent level, there’s a good chance he, too, can pull off a similar feat to what Mayfield and Murray did.

Heisman Watch: Top storylines from 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) throws the football prior facing Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Heisman Trophy has been awarded 21 times this millennium, and only thrice has a non-quarterback won it, not including Reggie Bush’s vacated 2005 accolade. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith got the nod last year, so it’s understandable that oddsmakers are heavily favoring quarterbacks.

We’ve already touched on the legacy Rattler is following, but since he had to deal with such lofty expectations last season as he stepped in for Jalen Hurts, it seems like the Sooners field general will be up to the task. Rattler led Oklahoma to a Big 12 title last season, and lit up Florida in a 55-20 Cotton Bowl triumph.

As for the other QBs on the Heisman Trophy odds, there’s no shortage of intrigue among the heavy hitters.

Uiagalelei has to fill the shoes of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, which is no easy feat. He played exceptionally well in 2020 when Lawrence was out of action. In two starts against Boston College and Notre Dame, Uiagalelei threw for 781 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions and ran for two more scores.

Unfortunately, Uiagalelei looked out of his depth and threw a costly pick-six in a 10-3 loss to Georgia in Week 1. He went from the No. 2 Heisman contender to a dark horse in short order.

As for Alabama’s Bryce Young, many expected him to start last season until Mac Jones seized the reins of the Crimson Tide offense and completed an FBS-record 77.4% of his passes.

Check out this paragraph from our final preseason update: Young is a dual-threat stud who could easily emerge as the favorite — provided the departures of Smith and Jaylen Waddle go as smoothly as when Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy were first-round picks the season before.

Now, Young is the Heisman Trophy favorite. It took one week. How about that?

Among other draft-eligible players in the 2021 Heisman race, some may be surprised to see Sam Howell so far down the list. The North Carolina field general is widely thought of as the top QB prospect in the 2022 NFL draft.

However, Howell just lost both his top running backs and wide receivers to the pros, so Howell will have to play hero ball to emulate the success he’s had in two previous seasons. The Tar Heels’ 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech was downright awful, proving Howell misses all those dynamic skill position players.

