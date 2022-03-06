Davante Adams ‘unlikely’ to hit free agency, will be tagged regardless of Aaron Rodgers decision

While Davante Adams might have bought a house in Las Vegas, it seems the Green Bay Packers have no intention of losing the All-Pro wide receiver without benefitting from a bidding war among interested teams.

Green Bay has until Tuesday to apply the franchise tag on Adams, worth more than $20 million guaranteed for the upcoming season. While some have believed the organization’s decision will depend on what Aaron Rodgers announces, it seems there is very little connection between the two outcomes.

Davante Adams stats (2021): 123 catches, 1,553 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 84 first downs

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, it’s unlikely that Green Bay allows Adams to test free agency. The club plans to apply the tag on its star wide receiver, whether Rodgers returns to the team or asks for a trade.

While many have pointed to the Packers being over the cap, the franchise can line up multiple moves to create the necessary cap space. Either general manager Brian Gutekunst will work out a long-term deal with Adams or he’ll use the franchise tag.

This doesn’t rule out a sign-and-trade. If Rodgers wants out, Green Bay can either package him with Adams or deal them separately. But the front office doesn’t want to lose Adams with the only return being a third-round compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

For teams like the Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos, it seems the only way to land arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL is to negotiate a trade with the Packers.