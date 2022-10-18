WATCH: Golden State Warriors ring ceremony was all sorts of epic

The Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for the fourth time in eight years ahead of tip-off against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday evening inside San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Golden State is months removed from disposing of the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, pretty much etching its name in the history books as the latest NBA dynasty.

With rival LeBron James on hand to watch his Western Conference foes collect their rings, the scene was lit inside the Chase Center. When Klay Thompson took to the court to address the fans, emotions hit for those inside the arena.

"I love you so much mom. Thanks for everything." ❤️



Klay Thompson gives a special shoutout to his mom during the Warriors ring night pic.twitter.com/E3r5yatmWo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 19, 2022

Prior to returning to the court back in January, Thompson had missed the previous two seasons due to injuries to his ACL and Achilles. His return was heroic as the four-time NBA champion helped lead Golden State to yet another title.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry addressed the fans and others. He also paid homage to WNBA legend Brittney Griner who has been incarcerated in Russia for the past 243 days. Coincidentally enough, Curry’s shout out came on Griner’s 32nd birthday.

Steph Curry shouts out Britney Griner at Warriors ring ceremony pic.twitter.com/ZI9sDPFjLh — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 19, 2022

The Warriors’ ring ceremony didn’t come without some drama. It was weeks earlier that star forward Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Golden State opted against suspending Green. Rather, the team fined him.

He was on hand for the ceremony ahead of Tuesday’s season opener. Both Green and Jordan Poole received resounding ovations from Warriors fans.

💍 Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry.



Cinq majeur.



(via @Warriors)pic.twitter.com/Q5b7sPSepL — Basket USA (@basketusa) October 19, 2022

There were also rings involved.

To the victors go the spoils.@JasonofBH 💍 pic.twitter.com/EhcoELtqYR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 19, 2022

Golden State finds itself as one of the top teams heading into the season. It has a chance to repeat with things getting going against an all-time great player in LeBron James who has actually played a role in the Golden State Warriors’ dynastic run. It should be a blast.