Hall of Famer Gil Brandt blasted for repulsive comments after Dwayne Haskins death

Just hours after Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a car on Saturday morning, Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt is being blasted for his comments regarding the 24-year-old’s death.

Haskins, less than a month shy of his 25th birthday, died Saturday when he was struck by a dump truck. The NFL quarterback was reportedly trying to cross the road early Saturday morning after his car ran out of gas when he was struck by the truck. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Asked about the 24-year-old’s death on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Brandt seemingly blamed Haskins’ habits and his decision to forego another year of college and being to blame for his death.

“I hate any time anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy that was living to be dead, so to speak. They told him don’t under any circumstances leave school early, you just don’t have the work habits, you don’t have this, you don’t have that…It was always something…Maybe if he just stayed in school a year, he wouldn’t do silly links, like jogging on a highway.” NFL Hall of Famer Gil Brandt’s comments on NFL radio regarding Dwayne Haskins, via Pete Damilatis

Haskins made youthful mistakes during his time with the Washington Commanders, leading to his release. However, both former head coach Ron Rivera and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin praised his character, passion and highlighted him as a great friend and teammate.

Brandt, age 90, is a member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. He worked as an executive for the Los Angeles Rams (1955-’57), San Francisco 49ers (1958-’59) and for the Cowboys (1960-’88). He was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

As of Saturday morning, he was employed by NFL.com and provided analysis on the NFL Draft for the league’s website, radio and television coverage.

Reactions to Gil Brand comments

As word spread of Gil Brandt’s insensitive comments about Dwayne Haskins, reactions poured in from colleagues and players demanding he be held accountable.

I really hope you didn’t mean what you said about Dwayne @Gil_Brandt — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 9, 2022

Remove Gil Brandt from the Hall of Fame. That's inexcusable. — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) April 9, 2022

@Gil_Brandt I do not know or will assume to but please don’t speak on my friend. He will be missed and your words are disgraceful. We are all hurting right now — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 9, 2022

Athletes this the shit I’m talking about right here… Hey @NFL @nflcommish y’all have to check this…



This is beyond unacceptable @Gil_Brandt .. https://t.co/DXJbLZpy89 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 9, 2022

You’re wild @Gil_Brandt disrespectful all of it. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) April 9, 2022

Gil Brandt's comments about Dwayne Haskins were obviously unacceptable. I would add that Gil should not be doing live radio interviews anymore. He is 90 years old and in ailing health and there are some people around him who have put their own interests ahead of his. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 9, 2022

The fact that @Gil_Brandt, in his senile state, is given an audience to spew such evil is disgusting. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) April 9, 2022