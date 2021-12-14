Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo latest NBA star sielined by COVID-18 protocols

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after having to enter the NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

This comes after roughly 30 hours of just horrible COVID-related news around the Association. On Monday, it was reported that the Chicago Bulls’ next two games were postponed after an outbreak of the virus within the organization.

Earlier on Tuesday, seven members of the Brooklyn Nets entered the league’s protocols. That included fellow former NBA MVP James Harden.

Unlike last season when the NBA played in the Orlando Bubble after the pandemic started, we’re seeing star power being impacted by COVID-19. Remember, LeBron James missed a game earlier this season after a false-positive.

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s safe to say that he’ll miss multiple games. We saw this happen earlier in the season with Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

A leading NBA MVP candidate this season, the Greek Freak has his Bucks in the midst of a stretch in which they have won 12 of 15 after initial struggles for the defending champs.

In addition to already being ruled out for Milwaukee’s game against Indiana on Wednesday, there’s a good chance Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss coming outing against the Pelicans and Cavaliers.

We’ll have futher updates when they become available.