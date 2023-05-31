Fred VanVleet floated as James Harden replacement for Philadelphia 76ers

After 79 games with the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden could be set for departure as he contemplates exercising his player option this summer. Should Harden leave, the 76ers will need a new point guard to pair with Joel Embiid. One potential fit could be Fred VanVleet, who also has the ability to enter free agency this offseason.

According to Brett Siegel, “league sources close to the organization” have mentioned VanVleet as a potential Harden replacement in Philadelphia. It makes sense for the Sixers to have VanVleet as a high priority, with former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse recently signing on as head coach. The two enjoyed the past five seasons together, winning an NBA championship in 2019.

With the 76ers potentially seeking a long-term point guard solution, VanVleet, who’s still just 29, could be the ultimate solution in Philly. He may not be the same level of distributor Harden is (Harden’s career average – 7 APG, VanVleet – 5.3), but he’s still an All-Star guard who can also take pressure off Embiid with his scoring prowess.

Chances are VanVleet will cost the 76ers much less than Harden, who could be looking at an extension near $200 million over four seasons. VanVleet’s never made more than $21.2 million in an individual season but is likely looking at a raise this offseason. While the 76ers may view VanVleet as a top priority, several other teams are likely targeting one of the top free agents available.

