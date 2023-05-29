4 ideal Fred VanVleet landing spots in NBA free agency, including Los Angeles Lakers

When it comes to the best point guards available in NBA free agency, Fred VanVleet is one of the top players on the market and he is sure to have many interested suitors this summer.

While Kyrie Irving is likely to get a lot of attention this summer as one of the best talents on the free agent market, Fred VanVleet is an impact player that may garner even more interest due to his lower price and ability to fit with more teams.

The Toronto Raptors veteran has only been an All-Star once during his seven year career, however, he has developed in that time from a strong bench player to an elite level player at this position. He is a talented scorer, a solid three point shooter, and a extremely competent floor general.

The NBA has shifted to a league where guards are the main scorers on many teams, and VanVleet is not a 1A player on an NBA franchise. But he is a classic point guard that can slot in perfectly as second or third scorer on a team that already has established superstars.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at four teams that could make a serious push for the 29-year-old in NBA free agency this summer.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Kyrie Irving for months, and there is also a chance they could re-sign D’Angelo Russell in free agency, however, both seem unlikely. The best bet to get Irving would be in a sign-and-trade, which the Dallas Mavericks have no interest in, and after his horrible performance in the Western Conference Finals, Russell may have worn out his welcome in LA a second time.

That is why Fred VanVleet could be a perfect fit for the Lakers. They seem to play at their best with a strongpoint guard, and the Raptors veteran has the championship pedigree they want as they pursue their 17th championship.

San Antonio Spurs

VanVleet is at his best as a supporting member on a team with a superstar. The San Antonio Spurs don’t have that at the moment, but they could soon after they take French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the top overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama is the greatest prospect the sport has seen since Lebron James, and there is few things more beneficial for a young big man than a veteran point guard to put him in positions to succeed on the floor.

Furthermore, the Spurs have the cap space to offer Fred VanVleet a massive deal.

Philadelphia 76ers

There is a real chance that the Philadelphia 76ers could lose James Harden in free agency this summer. And they don’t have the cap space to sign a player of equal value. However, signing VanVleet could be an interesting pivot to an era where Tyrese Maxey can serve as the teams secondary scorer with VanVleet running the offense.

Fred VanVleet stats (’22-’23): 19.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 34% 3PT

Mattering on who their next head coach is, a trio of reigning MVP Joe Embiid, Maxey, and VanVleet is a formidable group.

Orlando Magic

While the Orlando Magic had the third worst record in the Eastern Conference this season, they showed a lot of positive signs with Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero leading the way. They scored quite a few surprising upsets during the season and seem to have the most upside of the lottery teams in 2023.

The Magic also have some of the most cap room this summer, and scooping up a proven veteran PG could help their young players develop and learn what it takes to win in the NBA from a player that has won a championship.