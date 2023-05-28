Nick Nurse intrigued by Philadelphia 76ers coaching job

For teams looking for a proven, experienced head coach, former Toronto Raptors sideline prowler Nick Nurse has to be one of the leading candidates. While it’s now been four years, Nurse did lead the Raptors to the franchise’s first NBA Finals championship back in 2019, won Coach of the Year in 2020, and has a career win percentage of .582.

So it comes as no surprise to learn that Nurse has emerged as a finalist in several NBA cities, including Milwaukee, who recently hired Adrian Griffin, Nurse’s top assistant from Toronto. Yet, Nurse reportedly removed himself from the competition before the Bucks had officially decided on Griffin.

Unless or until we hear from Nurse on why he abandoned the pursuit of the Bucks’ job, we don’t know exactly what his motivations were. However, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nurse interviewed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday and later met with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

It is unknown whether either organization has offered Nurse their head coaching position. The 76ers are expected to be closer to making a decision by the end of this week, but Nurse would appear to have a strong chance.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey once hired Nurse to be the Houston Rockets’ G League coach with the Rio Valley Grand Vipers, leading to an eventual championship a year later. Sources close to the situation have suggested reuniting Nurse with Morey would be “very enticing” for the former Raptors coach.

Either way, getting a head coaching job, wherever it may be, is better for Nurse than no job at all. With Milwaukee ruled out, Philadelphia and Phoenix appear to be the next teams to watch for Nurse this summer.

