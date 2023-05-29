Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly lost best chance to land Kyrie Irving this summer

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have one realistic route to land Kyrie Irving this summer, and it seems that opportunity is a no-go.

Despite falling short of the franchise’s always lofty championship goals this spring, the Los Angeles Lakers organization had a lot to feel good about in the 2022-2023 season. The team started the season 2-10 and was struggling at the halfway point. However, after a slew of trades at the deadline, they grew into a true Western Conference powerhouse.

While NBA legend Lebron James has an extremely small window to be physically able to lead the team to another championship, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seen as a title contender at least for next season if they can keep the key parts of the roster together and add what is necessary to get them over the top.

After acquiring former first-round pick D’Angelo Russell at the NBA trade deadline, it seemed like he might be the long-term answer at point guard. However, following an abysmal performance in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, it seems less likely the team will make a hard push to re-sign him in free agency. This has led to renewed speculation the organization could target James’ pal Kyrie Irving this summer.

Los Angeles Lakers unlikely to land Kyrie Irving in a sign-and-trade

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

However, despite persistent rumors for months that James wants a reunion with Irving in LA, the Lakers don’t have the financial means to sign the 10-time All-Star outright in the offseason. That is why a sign-and-trade with his recent team, the Dallas Mavericks, is likely their best chance at adding the future Hall-of-Famer.

Kyrie Irving stats (’22-’23): 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38% 3PT

Unfortunately for James and the Los Angeles Lakers, that route seems highly unlikely. On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that “sources say that the Mavericks would have no interest in a sign-and-trade with the Lakers that features D’Angelo Russell as the primary Dallas-bound player. All indications are that the Mavericks remain intent on re-signing Irving.”

Russell is the only sensible return for the Mavericks to replace Irving, however, if they are not interested in his services, it doesn’t seem like the Los Angeles Lakers have much else that would make trading a player Dallas gave up a lot for in their own deadline deal as worthwhile.