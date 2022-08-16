Elon Musk claims he’s buying Manchester United in absolutely shocking tweet

Elon Musk loves to have fun with his followers on social media. He continued that on Twitter Tuesday evening with a series of tweets about his political affiliation.

Embedded within the the series of tweets, the billoniaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX claimed that he’s buying the Premier League’s Manchester United.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

What the heck is happening here? Those who responded to Musk’s claims were trying to figure that out, too. This is especially true given the drama between the eccentric billionaire and Twitter after the two sides came to an agreement for Musk to buy the social media site.

What we do know is that Elon Musk has the financial resourses to buy Manchester United. The famed soccer club is also up for sale by the Glazer family.

Elon Musk: Future owner of Manchester United?

Nigel Cook via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Let’s look at it from a logical perspective given that some of Musk’s recent comments fail to error on the side of caution.

According to Forbes, Manchester United is worth a cool $4.6 billion (£3.7 billion). A recent report from the Mirror across the pond indicates that the Glazzer family is looking for at least £4.0 billion to sell the 20-time Premier League champions.

For his part, the 51-year-old Musk has a net worth of $265.7 billion and is considered the richest man in the world. Dropping the equivalent of $5 billion on Manchester United would be a drop in the bucket. Musk had previously made a commitment to buy Twitter for a cool $44 billion prior to some issues popping up between the two sides.

It’s not yet known how a Musk purchase of Manchester United would be met in Europe. The club has fallen on hard times under the Glazer family, who have been accussed of terrible ownership in the past.

“The Glazers have been accused of bleeding the club dry, failing to invest in the squad or the club’s facilities such as its training ground and the iconic Old Trafford stadium. The club has not won the Premier League since (Sir Alex) Ferguson’s final season in 2012-13, and the Red Devils have not won a single trophy in four seasons. All the while, the Glazers have hardly ever set foot in Manchester, hiding from their fans even after a decade of disappointment.” Fox Sports’ scribe Zac Rayson opined recently

Stay tuned. This promises to get rather interesting. Of course, that’s if Elon Musk is actually interested in purchasing the most popular soccer club in the world.