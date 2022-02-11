Drake throws $1.25 million bet on Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl

While he’s primarily a rapper, Drake has been known for many things in his rise to stardom. Whether it was acting on the show Degrassi or singing hit songs, over the years millions have become familiar with the popular hip hop artist.

One of the ways Drake has commonly been seen in public is courtside at several different sporting events. Since he’s a huge basketball fan, the Toronto native has been most commonly associated with the Toronto Raptors over the years.

The one self-dubbed as the 6 God (which is a reference to Toronto area codes) has also become close friends with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. over the years. Now, he’s showing his support, or maybe more accurately his strong belief that his bud will shine on the game’s biggest stage.

According to the Champagne Papi himself, Drake has waged a bet worth over $1.25 million in bitcoin on the Rams to win Super Bowl LVI, in addition to OBJ hitting a few statistical goals.

Drake places $500K bet on OBJ to score Super Bowl touchdown

Included in Drake’s high-profile bet is a wager worth a cool half-million in bitcoin that Odell will score a touchdown at any point during Super Bowl LVI. He then doubled down and added another $500K on OBJ to tally over 62.5 receiving yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Considering Beckham has two consecutive games topping 62 receiving yards, Drake faces decent odds to grow his empire by what is a tiny amount to him, but if anything it provides a little extra incentive for him to root for the Rams on Super Bowl Sunday.

If Drake’s bets are successful, he would pull in nearly $3 million in bitcoin. Not bad for a lazy Sunday watching the big game, even if it’s still not close to the largest Super Bowl wagers. But first, the Rams have to win, and OBJ needs to find the end zone.