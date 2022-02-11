$5 million Super Bowl bet on Cincinnati Bengals is biggest legal sports bet ever

Last week, Mattress Mack made headlines again for placing a massive wager on the Super Bowl, yet even his gigantic $4.5 million bet can’t top this. According to Caesars Sportsbook, someone is a BIG believer in the Cincinnati Bengals, since they placed the largest legal sports bet in history.

Actually, that someone is still Mattress Mack, otherwise known as Houston furniture salesman Jim McIngvale, who has made several large sports wagers in the past. He literally out-bet himself with this one.

The previous record was a $4.9 million bet placed on the then-St. Louis Rams to win the Super Bowl 20 years ago. As we all know now, that wager came up short when the New England Patriots upset the Greatest Show on Turf for what was Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl ring.

Maybe that’s why no one else has been willing to top that enormous amount, as always with any bet, there’s a chance it doesn’t pay out.

However, Mattress Mack isn’t afraid of anyone else’s previous oversights and has officially placed a $5 million bet on the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, which now brings his total betting tally to $9.5 million for Sunday’s big game.

The single biggest wager of all-time has now been made at #CaesarsSportsbook‼️



After wagering $4.5M, @MattressMack just placed $𝟓,𝟎𝟎𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 more on the Bengals (+170) to win #SBLVI on the Caesars Sportsbook app in Louisiana.



Total potential win: $16,207,800#BetLikeACaesar pic.twitter.com/YuuG5oUGDN — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 11, 2022

It’s interesting that Mattress Mack earlier made the largest mobile wager of all time, then doubled down to officially make the largest legal sports wager yet. With where the betting industry is going, it’s only a matter of time before the record grows even more.

Cincinnati Bengals are betting underdogs for Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals are currently seen as four-point underdogs against the Rams, with the moneyline for the Bengals set at +170.

Needless to say, if the Bengals win, Mattress Mack will be a very, very happy camper and much wealthier in the end. $16 million more wealthy, to be exact.