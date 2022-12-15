Diontae Johnson doesn’t want to see Mitch Trubisky back in Pittsburgh Steelers lineup

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Last week during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 14 loss, starting quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion and had to leave the game. Backup Mitch Trubisky took over and could be in line to start on Sunday, something Diontae Johnson doesn’t want to see happen.

It’s particularly noteworthy coming from Johnson, considering he and Trubisky reportedly got into a verbal altercation at halftime back in Week 4 against the Jets. This seemingly led to Pickett getting the nod coming out of halftime. Pickett then became the starter from Weeks 5-14.

It’s been ten weeks since the halftime incident occurred, and chances are, both Johnson and Trubisky have since moved on. Considering Johnson recorded six receptions for 82 yards in Week 14 with Pickett sidelined for much of the day, they appear to be back on good terms. In fact, Johnson’s 82 and 84 yards in Week 3 are both his season-highs, and they came with Trubisky under center instead of Pickett.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff take big leaps in Week 14

If not Trubisky, then who does Diontae Johnson want at QB?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Instead, the Steelers’ leading receiver would prefer to see third-string backup Mason Rudolph get another chance to show what he can do. Being that both Pickett and Trubisky have gotten an opportunity, why not see what the other QB on the depth chart can do too, right?

Especially considering Trubisky threw three interceptions in last week’s loss.

Here’s what Johnson had to say and why he wants to see Rudolph under center.

“Yeah, I wanna see him play,. I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like, ‘Dang, when I’m going get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s gonna do everything it takes to be prepared this week, get ready for Sunday.” Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson on wanting to see Mason Rudolph in starting lineup

This week, with Pickett unable to participate in full team sessions during practice, it’s been Trubisky and Rudolph splitting the reps, so it’s not like the latter would be entirely rusty. Rudolph has also been with the Steelers since 2018 when he was the team’s third-round pick. Johnson has been working with him since 2019 when he joined as a third-round selection.

Rudolph has played in 17 games with the Steelers, starting 10 of them. He went 5-4-1 as a starter in that span, throwing 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Yet, NFL receivers don’t make personnel decisions, and the Steelers likely would prefer to still see what they can get out of Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, as opposed to Rudolph, who they’ve seen in various forms each of the past four seasons. It may not be what Johnson wants, but it’s likely what he’s going to get.

Related: Geno Smith and 5 NFL free agents under the most pressure as season winds down