Devin Booker stats: Predictions for the Phoenix Suns star in 2022-23

Devin Booker has developed into one of the best shooting guards in the NBA today. In a survey by general managers around the league, he was voted the best shooting guard in today’s Association. He beat the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic at the top spot.

Last season, Booker put up incredible numbers. His production on the floor gave the Suns a massive advantage over other teams. Booker led the Suns to their best regular-season record in franchise history. The team won 64 games during the 2021-22 season, and Booker had a ton to do with it.

For fans, this is just the beginning of Devin Booker’s journey as the team’s leader and superstar. He’s finally being recognized by the media as well. During his 2021-22 campaign, Booker finished top five in MVP voting with 216 total points. It’s a positive sign for his fans, as he’s no longer putting up “empty stats.” The three-time All-Star averaged 26.8 points, 4.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds while playing for 34.5 minutes per game last season. Booker was reasonably efficient, shooting over 46% from the field and 38% from downtown.

For the 2022-23 NBA season, fans expect him to take his game to the next level. However, with the various problems in Phoenix, Booker might have a similar season. But it’s not all terrible.

New year, similar stats for Devin Booker

Over the past four seasons, Devin Booker has produced similar numbers across the board. Since the 2018-19 season, Booker has averaged 26.4 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds. His numbers haven’t changed a bit, except for the 2021-22 season, where he had a slight dip in his point production. Nevertheless, Booker’s been consistent with his on-court impact.

For this year’s campaign, it looks like Booker will have a similar stat line. As he enters his eighth season in the league, the one-time All-NBA player will still rely on Chris Paul’s skills as a facilitator. But he’ll get more chances at creating his shots. During the preseason games, the Suns’ starting lineup included Devin Booker. This strategy gives the team more options on offense. The defenses will look for a better way of closing out on the Suns’ scorers.

Devin Booker stats (2015-22): 23.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.7 APG, 46% shooting, 36% 3-point

The Olympic gold medalist will have more ways of creating for himself. However, he’ll still need to share the rock with the others. That’s why for this season, Devin Booker will average at least 26-28 points. His assists and rebounds statistics will be the same as the previous seasons. The 25-year-old will need to be more of a vocal leader for the Suns. It’s the right time for him to step into the leadership role people expect him to take. With several issues that need addressing for the Suns, Booker’s leadership might be what the team needs.

As a defender, Booker improved tremendously last season. Looking at the advanced stats, he was fourth in defensive win shares for the team. Although not a defensive threat, Booker has become a better team defender. For this season, he’ll experience more responsibilities defensively. Especially now that Jae Crowder is on his way out of Phoenix. He’s on the right path to becoming the well-rounded player that the Suns need.

Devin Booker stat predictions: 27 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds on 48% FG and 37% 3PT

I believe he’ll blow up in his ninth season as a fully-developed scorer and all-around threat. That’s probably the season where we’ll see Booker average at least 30 points for the entire campaign. Additionally, he’ll become a more reliable defender around that time.

Overall, Devin Booker will be the leader the Suns’ young core need. His gradual development is foremost, but he’ll have more impact by being the team’s vocal leader.