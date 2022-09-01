Evaluating 3 potential outcomes for the Phoenix Suns’ 2022-23 season

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns will enter the 2022-’23 NBA season looking to avenge their previous campaign after it ended abruptly. While fans are hopeful that the team won’t collapse again, anything is possible.

Many of the top teams in the Western Conference upgraded their rosters this summer, making the competition even tougher compared to the 2021-22 season. For instance, both the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers are getting key players back from injuries. So, the Suns’ road to a title will be even more challenging and the season hasn’t started yet.

There are a wide variety of possible outcomes for Phoenix this upcoming season. Luckily the Suns were able to address a few of the issues they experienced last season. The front office finally signed Deandre Ayton to a multiyear deal, though, after months of trade rumors. Phoenix also added new perimeter players that I think could help greatly along the way with the core still intact.

Related: Phoenix Suns gave ‘weak’ offer for Kevin Durant trade

Let’s examine three potential outcomes for the Phoenix Suns for the 2022-23 season.

Best-Case Scenario: Phoenix Suns return to NBA Finals, Deandre Ayton has breakout year

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns have a shot at going back to the Finals this upcoming season. However, it won’t be as easy as their first trip back in 2021 with the conference tougher than before. Phoenix kept its core players and surrounded them with decent role players to help, but the teams around them improved. Teams in the Pacific Division devoted their offseason to strengthening their lineups and bench, making Phoenix’s path more challenging.

The question is, do the Suns have enough to make a return to the Finals? Yes. They made it to the Finals back in 2021 with not much depth, and they were able to put up a fight.

Related: Why Phoenix Suns’ Mikal Bridges must improve even more

As for Ayton’s case with the Suns, the young center has good reason to perform at a higher level this upcoming season Signed a four-year $133 max deal, this is an opportunity to show everyone that he’s worth the money and can overcome a reputation that recently took a hit. The Bahamian center has unfinished business in the playoffs after getting benched during an elimination game against the Dallas Mavericks.

All eyes are on the Suns and Ayton to continue their Western Conference dominance. They were unable to return to the finals last season, and the 2022-23 campaign might be the year they go back to the big stage.

Worst-Case Scenario: Chris Paul’s postseason injuries get in the way, history repeats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul has been through a lot as a basketball player. Still, at 37 years of age, he’s been playing great and serves as the Suns’ primary facilitator. As impressive as Paul’s been since joining the Suns, durability and availability have been significant problems.

More specifically, his hamstring has caused him to miss various opportunities. In 2018, when he was still with the Houston Rockets, they had a chance to beat the superteam of the Golden State Warriors. However, his hamstring got in the way, and they lost the series. During their 2021 playoff run, the 12-time All-Star experienced a shoulder injury early on. Paul played in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, but struggled and later admitted he couldn’t shoot due to a shoulder injury. That wasn’t the only injury that he suffered during their run. CP3 injured his left wrist and was a big reason for their turnovers.

Related: 5 Phoenix Suns players with most to prove in 2022-’23

Paul isn’t getting any younger. The Suns’ organization is hopeful that the future Hall of Famer won’t suffer a crucial injury this season.

As for the rest of the team, they encountered a collapse that could haunt them for years. They were the favorites to come out on top in their playoff series against the Mavericks. Many hoped for a postseason showdown against the Suns and the Warriors, but it didn’t happen. Throughout the entire playoff series against Dallas, Phoenix appeared “too cocky” in their matchup and lacked consistent effort. Maybe the players got too overconfident that they were sure they’ll return to the Finals. or there were internal issues.

Whatever it is that happened, it affected their posture on the court. If the Suns want to return to the Finals, they’ll have to treat each playoff opponent with much respect.

Realistic outcome: The Suns continue to be the top team in the West

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA season would be a redemption tour for the Phoenix Suns. They did have the best record in the league last year, but it was completely forgotten because of how their season ended. Additionally, the backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Paul have always been overlooked by fans and several members of the media.

For instance, despite being in the team with the best record, Booker finished fourth in the NBA MVP race and he wasn’t voted as an All-Star starter last season. Not that it matters much, but Booker’s numbers and impact on the team warranted a starting spot.

Fast forward to this summer, many seem to be ignoring the Suns. The focus is on big market teams that have retooled their teams in a way. This type of inattentiveness could fuel the Suns to take over the West. To refresh your memories, this was the same type of perspective towards Phoenix back in the 2020-21 NBA season. The team could use this lack of attention to show the entire league that they’re still in the conversation to win the title.

The Phoenix Suns shouldn’t be ignored even during the offseason. There are a ton of wild possibilities that could affect their 2022-23 campaign. This might be the year they win it all, as long as they’re all on the same page.