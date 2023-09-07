Detroit Lions fans representing in Arrowhead Stadium ahead of season opener

Detroit Lions fans have not had a whole lot to cheer about in recent years. Their NFL team has not won a playoff game since following the 1991 season.

Though, there is a renewed sense of optimism heading into Thursday night’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans are showing that big time by representing inside Arrowhead Stadium ahead of kickoff Thursday evening. It certainly is a rare site to see Lions fans take to an opposing stadium in this fashion.

The excitement is palpable. Detroit started last season pretty much like each of the previous three decades. The Lions opened 1-6 before winning eight of their final 10 games behind stellar play from quarterback Jared Goff.

That included defeating Aaron Rodgers on the road in what was ultimately his final game as a member of the Green Bay Packers. In fact, Detroit was in the playoff race up until Week 18 of the 2022 season.

While the excitement is real in Detroit, fans must have a sense that something could go wrong before it is all said and done. Three playoff appearances since the turn of the century. Not a single Super Bowl appearance since the merger. It’s obviously on the mind of the Lions heading into Thursday night’s game.

“The thing that’s going to worry you is the hype train,” Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. “This thing is just taking off, and it’s out of control right now.”

We’ll see soon enough if the on-field product meets the hype.