Deion Sanders opens up to recruits on coaching decision coming Sunday

After leading the Jackson State Tigers Division I football to an undefeated 11-0 season and a 26-5 record across three seasons as head coach, Deion Sanders has become a hot commodity.

Suddenly, the 55-year-old coach is being linked to several coaching gigs, even if they’re not the most high-profile gigs we’ve seen this offseason. Still, Sanders has been mentioned as a top candidate in the Cincinnati, Colorado, and South Florida head coaching searches.

While none of these teams may have the same pull as Auburn or Nebraska, it’s the latest indication that more college programs are believing in what Sanders offers. Which considering he managed to sway the nation’s top recruit to a D1 program at Jackson State, maybe we should all pay a bit more attention to what Sanders has accomplished.

With all the rumors lately linking the Pro Football Hall of Famer to multiple college coaching vacancies, Sanders reportedly is clueing in potential recruits on his upcoming decision.

Deion Sanders coaching decision may be coming Sunday

According to Kevin ODonnell of Fox13, Sanders has been telling recruits he will be at “a school” on Sunday. Whatever that means.

But obviously, it could be an indication that he’s promoting himself to a Division II school, such as Cincinnati, Colorado, or USF. Or maybe he wants to continue building Jackson State’s program, seeing just how far they can go.

Yet, after an undefeated season and going 11-2 the year before, no one is doubting his ability to keep that effort up in 2023. Still, Sanders may decide he has higher aspirations than just the current teams on his radar. We all know these teams would be mere stepping stones in his career.

Would it really make sense to spend just a year at any of the above locations only to jump ship for a bigger program the following season? Maybe he’d prefer to stay where he’s comfortable, knowing a larger opportunity is only around the corner. In the long run, being patient for another season could land him in a much more high-profile locale the following season.

We’ll have our answer soon enough.

