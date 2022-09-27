Deandre Ayton has not spoken to Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams since the playoffs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Ayton’s bag of $133 million might not be enough to cure all ills when it comes to the Phoenix Suns center and head coach Monty Williams.

In speaking to the media on Tuesday, Ayton told reporters that he has not spoken with Williams “at all” since the head coach benched him in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks this past spring.

As for his thought process heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Ayton was all about professionalism.

Yeah, I’m alright. When I’m inbetween those lines now I just work. I’m not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back I have to represent. I’m just here to work, man.” Deandre Ayton on his mindset heading into the 2022-23 NBA season

All the while, Williams attempted to down play the rift by indicating that there’s a lot of Suns players he has not spoken with since the end of Phoenix’ disappointing playoff run this past spring.

Phoenix Suns drama magnified by Deandre Ayton situation

Still seen as legitimate title contenders after leading the NBA in wins a season ago, Phoenix’ summer was spent dealing with drama on an oganization-wide level.

Suns owner Robert Sarver was just recently suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an NBA investigation concluded that he engaged in widespread workplace misconduct. Immediately afterwards, Sarver announced that he intends to sell the organization.

“I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love. But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.” Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on plans to sell the organization

Most recently, Suns forward Jae Crowder has made it clear that he wants out of dodge. The Suns plan to move on from Crowder between now and the start of the regular season.

Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams rift

As for DeAndre Ayton and Monty Williams, the situation came to a head during Phoenix’ humiliating 33-point home loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals this past May. Ayton played less than 18 minutes, scoring five points, before being benched.

Ayton ultimately signed his $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers this past summer before Phoenix made quick work to match it, setting up an awkward reunion between the two sides. After all, the former No. 1 pick had indicated many times in the past that he doesn’t feel valued by the Suns’ organization.

“Deandre Ayton did not feel valued by this Phoenix organization. He is going to get a max contract in the marketplace, somewhere. There are a lot of teams lining up to figure out ‘how can we acquire him?’” Adrian Wojnarowski report on Deandre Ayton situation

Obviously, Indiana was one of those teams. For good reason. Ayton has proven to be among the most-skilled young bigs in the game over the past couple seasons.

Deandre Ayton stats (2019-22): 16.3 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 61% shooting

The question now becomes whether Ayton and Williams can coexist in the desert. Led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Phoenix has championship aspirations. The hope is that all of this drama is behind the organization. But based on Ayton’s comments, that might not be the case.