Daniel Jones reportedly having best summer ever as New York Giants QB, excelling in 3 major areas

The New York Giants need quarterback Daniel Jones to take a couple of more steps forward as the leader of their offense in 2023, and all signs are pointing in a very good direction this summer.

After three seasons filled with injuries and inconsistent play, Daniel Jones took a big leap forward in his development as a QB in 2022. Of course, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka played a major role in that after joining the team last season. However, there is a new level of expectation and pressure on the signal caller heading into the new season.

This Spring, Jones was an impending free agent, so instead of running the risk of letting the 26-year-old hit the open market, the New York Giants gave the player they took sixth overall in 2019 a massive four-year, $160 million contract. It is a deal that places him among the highest-paid players in the sport and means the Duke star needs to deliver like an elite player in 2023.

After several weeks of training camp and one preseason game, there is growing optimism that Jones is primed for another skillset growth spurt in the new season. On Tuesday, New York Post Giants reporter Steve Serby spoke with the team’s coordinators and explained why Jones is having the best training camp of his five-year career in 2023.

Daniel Jones stats (2022): 3,205 passing yards, 708 rushing yards, 22 total touchdowns

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“I think Daniel right now’s throwing the ball better than he ever has, me going against him when I was in Baltimore and practicing with him all year last year,” said defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. I see a more confident player and a guy that communicates more, and he’s not afraid to let it rip. I think that it’s just gonna be every day you’re gonna see something better with him.”

If the team hopes to be even better this season Jones must make his throwing just as dangerous as his running. However, he has improved in a couple of major other areas this summer, as offensive coordinator Mike Kafka explained.

“His mechanics at the line of scrimmage … getting guys in and out of the huddle, good tempo at the line of scrimmage. … He’s in a totally different place right now just with the operation,” Kafka said. “In Year 2, that’s what you get. Year 2 in the same system, same head coach, coordinator, quarterback coach, there’s a lot of familiarity, and so you’re able to take advantage of that.”

As one of the highest-paid players on the team and the leader of the offense, the young star has reportedly also taken on a greater role as a key voice on that side of the ball.

“You got a bunch of new players installed into the offense, he’s taken them under his wing and bringing them along and teaching them and coaching them up, and they communicate a lot about how he wants things,” says Kafka. “I think he has a really good relationship with that group.”

The New York Giants and Daniel Jones kick off their 2023 on Sept. 10 when they face the Dallas Cowboys on the first Sunday Night game.