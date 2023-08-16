New York Giants coordinator takes subtle shot at Kayvon Thibodeax’s mixed results in 2022

New York Giants 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux showed signs of his promise during his rookie year, but his defensive coordinator suggested this week with some brutal honesty that there may have been an avoidable reason for his mixed results.

With their first of two first-round picks last year, the New York Giants decided to take one of the most talent-rich pass rushers available in the 2022 draft class in Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, the Oregon standout got off to a rough start in his rookie season due to injuries that hampered his time on the feel early in the season.

However, even when he was fully healthy, the defensive end/linebacker was inconsistent in his performance. There were several instances where he showed the elite-level potential that draft experts saw in evaluating in the Spring of 2022. But there were also many occasions when he seemed to disappear when they needed him most.

New York Giants record (2022): 9-7-1

Heading into his sophomore campaign, Thibodeaux has been open about his own disappointment in his play last season and his desire to get off to a fast start in 2023. Following the team’s joint practices with the Detroit Lions earlier this week, New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale was asked about the young pass rushers’ play against Detroit. His response was equal parts praise and subtle criticism.

“I thought that in Detroit, I think he caused two fumbles and recovered two fumbles,” Martindale said. “I expect him to be at the top of everything, and so do we. I’ve talked to him about his practice. I think that he heard me clearly. I talked to him in front of the entire defense. So, Kayvon is going to be fine, first of all.”

When the long-time DC was asked to elaborate on his comments about Thibodeaux’s practice, the coach explained why he likes to “keep it real” with his players at all times. Even if it isn’t nice.

“I do a ‘keep it real’ with everybody on where they’re at and why they’re there because the last thing I want as a coach is for a player to drive in this parking lot and not know where they stand, especially this time of year,” he said. “Because I think that we build our relationships, we build our foundation on trust and honesty. I tell them what I think and where they stand, and where the competition is, where the line is. I talk about all that.”

While he wouldn’t specifically say Kayvon Thibodeaux’s preparation before games was a problem in his mixed results in 2022, he sure seems to be suggestion the second-year man was not putting in all the necessary effort before games during the week to be the best version of himself.