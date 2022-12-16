Daniel Jones at a crossroads moment in Giants career on Sunday vs. Commanders

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. With both teams having identical records of 7-5-1, this is the biggest game of the season for both teams but has added pressure for the Big Blue starting quarterback.

The Giants are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Currently, they have a 63% chance of making the postseason. Their chances will increase to 92% with a win on Sunday. Making it a near-must-win scenario for the team, and if Jones can’t play at a high level, he is likely to take the brunt of the criticism.

Let’s take a look at why this is a make-or-break game for the New York Giants starting QB.

The evolution of Daniel Jones in 2022

There is a cloud of uncertainty on Daniel Jones’ future after the team declined his fifth-year option in the offseason, making him a free agent at the end of the year. His first three seasons in the NFL were plagued by injuries and his alarming turnover rate. This season, he’s remained healthy, has shown to have a better command of the offense, and cut down on his turnovers.

In 2022, Jones is completing 66% of his passes, has thrown for 2,534 yards, and has 12 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. In addition, he has a career-high 548 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

By today’s NFL standards, Jones‘s passing numbers are pedestrian, but considering that he doesn’t have a dynamic receiver to throw to, and a below-average offensive line, you have to give him credit for producing the best season of his career.

The question is, is that enough to warrant general Joe Schoen to offer Jones a new contract/ During the New York Giants’ bye week last month, Schoen had contract discussions with Saquon Barkley, but not Jones. This would leave people to speculate that the 43-year-old general manager is on the fence about his quarterback.

Jones has a massive opportunity to earn a huge contract from New York Giants on Sunday

What will ultimately determine Daniel Jones’s fate with the Giants is whether or not they believe they can build a championship team around him.

New York has won too many games this season to be able to select one of the top quarterback prospects coming out in this year’s draft. So Jones might be the team’s best option for next season, but Schoen has to look at what’s best for the team long term.

The best way for Jones to instill confidence in the New York Giants’ front office is to lead the franchise to its first playoff berth in six years, and that starts on Sunday night against Washington.

New York has yet to win a division game this season, and Washington is favored to win the game in large part due to their talented defensive front seven that consists of Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, and Chase Young could make his 2022 debut after tearing his ACL last season.

The odds seem stacked against a Giants team that hasn’t won a game in over a month. However, this is the perfect opportunity for Jones to show his value by elevating his teammates, pulling off the upset, and winning his first primetime game.

Jones has been superb against the Washington commanders

Fortunately for Jones, he’s facing the team that he’s had the most success against in his four-year career.

In his six career starts against Washington, Jones is 4-1-1. When these two teams faced each other two weeks ago, he completed 25 out of 31 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. His completion percentage of 80.7% was his second-highest of the season, and he was also New York’s leading rusher on that day gaining 71 yards on 12 carries.

What also bodes well for the Giants quarterback is the success he’s had playing at FedEx Field. In his three career starts he’s completed 73 out of 108 passes for 813 yards, with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

If he can replicate his past performances against Washington, not only will it enhance New York’s chances of reaching the playoffs, but could earn him another contract.