Dallas Cowboys training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Dallas Cowboys training camp 2022 is right around the corner with things slated to get going from Southern California in late July.

Dallas is coming off an NFC East division title in a season that culminated in an ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card playoffs. Head coach Mike McCarthy and Co. also lost several important players during the offseason.

This will create some training camp battles for the Cowboys. Below, we previous Dallas’ training camp with pretty much everything you need to know heading in.

Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

As of mid-June, the Dallas Cowboys had not released their full 2022 training camp schedule. Back in 2021, Cowboys training camp started on July 22. Fan fest was held on Saturday, July 31 with camp itself coming to an end on August 12.

We’ll have further updates when it comes to the Cowboys’ training camp schedule when more information comes out later this summer. Bookmark this page for updates.

Dallas Cowboys training camp location

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the history of where the Cowboys have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference.

1960: Pacific University — Forest Grove, Oregon

Pacific University — Forest Grove, Oregon 1960: St. John’s Military Academy — Delafield, Wisconsin

St. John’s Military Academy — Delafield, Wisconsin 1961: St. Olaf College — Northfield, Minnesota

St. Olaf College — Northfield, Minnesota 1962: Northern Michigan University — Marquette, Michigan

Northern Michigan University — Marquette, Michigan 1963-1989: California Lutheran College — Thousand Oaks, California

California Lutheran College — Thousand Oaks, California 1990-1997: St. Edward’s University — Austin, Texas

St. Edward’s University — Austin, Texas 1998-2001: Midwestern State University — Wichita Falls, Texas

Midwestern State University — Wichita Falls, Texas 2001: River Ridge Playing Fields — Oxnard, California

River Ridge Playing Fields — Oxnard, California 2002-2003: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas 2004-2006: River Ridge Playing Fields — Oxnard, California

River Ridge Playing Fields — Oxnard, California 2007: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas 2008: River Ridge Playing Fields — Oxnard, California

River Ridge Playing Fields — Oxnard, California 2009-2011: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas 2012-2019: River Ridge Playing Fields — Oxnard, California

River Ridge Playing Fields — Oxnard, California 2020: The Star in Frisco — Frisco, Texas

The Star in Frisco — Frisco, Texas 2021-: River Ridge Playing Fields — Oxnard, California

Can you go to Dallas Cowboys training camp?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There are several days in which practice will be open to fans. Last year saw the Cowboys hold a fan fest called “Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together” after their camp was held in Frisco back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re expecting pretty much the same thing in 2022.

While specific dates haven’t been announced, Dallas will continue to cater to its fans in Southern California during camp.

Fans will be allowed to attend joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos ahead of preseason matchups. The Broncos’ practice will take place on Thursday, August 11. As for the Chargers, they will take place on August 17 and 18.

Storylines for Dallas Cowboys training camp

Here are the top storylines and Cowboys’ position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Dallas Cowboys battle for No. 3 wide receiver spot

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys training camp will be headlined by the battle for the No. 3 wide receiver spot following the trade of Amari Cooper. Free-agent signing James Washington and holdover Noah Brown are the two likeliest candidates to be Dak Prescott’s favorite target behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

With Lamb and Washington sidelined to injuries during OTAs, Brown was getting more reps. According to the Cowboys’ website, the time is now for the former seventh-round pick from Ohio State to step up.

“This is where patience comes into play. Sometimes, teams can be too patient and the free-agent market has really dried up. But in this case, I think the Cowboys are totally fine with Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko getting these reps. If they’re ever going to take that leap, now is the time.” Nick Eatman of the Cowboys’ official website

Entering his sixth season with the Cowboys, Brown has caught a mere 39 passes in 50 career games. As for Washington, the former second-round pick fell out of favor with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past two seasons (54 combined catches). There’s also a chance that rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama enters the race during camp.

Finding a pass rush behind Demarcus Lawrence

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas’ loss of Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency hurt big time. Not only did the star pass rusher pull a 180, he left the Cowboys with a major hole out on the edge next to Lawrence.

Jerry Jones and Co. signed Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency. The 27-year-old pass rusher recorded a mere 7.5 sacks in two seasons with Atlanta. The hope is that reuniting with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will help turn things around.

Outside of that, there’s not a lot to look at here. Dallas exhausted a second-round pick on troubled former Mississippi EDGE guy Sam Williams in April. It also has former Kansas star Dorance Armstrong Jr. potentially set to take on a larger role after he recorded five sacks a season ago. It’s going to be interesting to see how these guys perform during camp. If they struggle, the Cowboys might look to add a veteran on the free-agent market.

Jabril Cox as starting linebacker next to Micah Parsons

JUAN CARLO/THE STAR via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2021, Cox saw limited action as a rookie before suffering a torn ACL. But it’s the explosive plays he displayed at LSU that has some feeling optimistic that the 24-year-old linebacker can become a breakout player as a sophomore.

“I think he is coming along great. Should be a big plus for us this year. Will fill right in where Keanu left off. I think he has great coverage skills.” Dallas Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on Jabril Cox

Standing in between Cox and a potential starting role next to Micah Parsons is an injury-plagued veteran in Leighton Vander Esch who has yielded a 74% catch rate throughout his four-year NFL career. With plus-level coverage skill, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cox carved out a starting role during Cowboys training camp.

