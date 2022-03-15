Randy Gregory changes his mind, will sign with Denver Broncos instead of Cowboys

Earlier on day two of the NFL free agency negotiation window, it had been reported that Randy Gregory was set to sign a five-year, $70 million contract that would keep him with the Dallas Cowboys. But not so fast, now it sounds like the Denver Broncos have won over his heart, or probably more accurately, his bank account.

Although it sounds like it’s the same deal he was set to sign with the Cowboys, only now he’s taking it to Denver instead. According to Mike Garafolo, the deal fell apart while negotiating with the Cowboys, in some form or fashion.

While on the surface, the year and dollar amounts are the same, it’s quite possible the Broncos included more money up front in the form of guarantees.

Related: Are the Denver Broncos built to win the Super Bowl next season?

What does Randy Gregory’s deal mean for the Dallas Cowboys?

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

It could be that the Dallas Cowboys have someone else in mind. Why else would they suddenly pull the offer from Gregory? Who knows if that’s what actually happened, as far as we know, as Garafolo mentioned, the deal fell apart.

There are still plenty of pass rushers out there, but it’s unknown whether this agreement fell apart because another player fell into Jerry Jones’s plans or if this was a decision made by Gregory and his agency.

Either way, with plenty more decisions to make, we’ll see if there’s any fallout from this sudden change.

This change of heart represents a good reminder in this early negotiation period of free agency. Until Wednesday at 4 PM ET, deals are not official. Which means we could hear of a few other players who end up elsewhere before free agency deals can be officially agreed to.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022: Looking at the best 200 players available