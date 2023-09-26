Dallas Cowboys reportedly prepping for New England Patriots’ knowing their signals, calls in Week 4

Coming off a stunning loss in Week 4 to the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys are taking their preparation for the New England Patriots as seriously as possible. The team not only has to prepare for a Bill Belichick defense, but it also must prepare as if the Patriots will know the Cowboys’ signals.

While the NFL doesn’t have sign-stealing like Major League Baseball, teams will find ways to gain every additional edge possible in a matchup. Sometimes, that includes signing a player off an opponent’s practice squad or picking up a player they released.

The Cowboys made some changes from last year, parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. However, head coach Mike McCarthy’s system is well-known by current and former players. That’s why Dallas is adjusting what it’s doing on the field in advance of Sunday’s matchup against New England.

Speaking to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said the team will be changing its signals and calls this week in advance of playing the Patriots.

“We know Will knows where a lot of the bones are buried. We know Zeke does as well … I’m sure (Grier) is definitely being interrogated.” Dallas Cowboys offensive coordiantor Brian Schottenheimer on changing signals, calls versus New England Patriots defense

Dallas has every reason to be concerned the Patriots might have their signals. Ezekiel Elliott, who signed with New England this summer, played for McCarthy’s Cowboys from 2020-’22. While he wasn’t part of the team when McCarthy took over as play-caller in 2023, he still knows the system and its communications very well.

The bigger problem for Dallas is quarterback Will Grier. Not only was he on the Cowboys’ roster from 2021-’22, he also spent the entire summer with the team. From June through August, Grier worked alongside McCarthy and Dak Prescott, learning the minute details of the system.

After being released by Dallas, Grier spent the next month on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. On September 22, New England signed him to its 53-man roster in preparation for the Week 4 matchup against Dallas.

While the Cowboys will change their signals and calls this week, there’s only so much that can be done in a few days. It gives New England a small advantage in the head-to-head matchup, which could prove very beneficial to the Patriots’ defense. While it might not determine who wins the game, it’s another reason to believe this will be one of the lowest-scoring games on Sunday.